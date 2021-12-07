Know who is most vulnerable to skin cancer

In addition to being considered the largest organ in the human body, the skin is also the only organ that is widely exposed to damage caused by the sun. In Brazil, leisure in the open air – and, consequently, with sun exposure – is quite common, which justifies the high rates of skin diseases here.

If there is not adequate protection, with the use of SPF 30 sunscreen (minimum) and accessories (such as hats and glasses), the chances of developing skin cancer are even greater.

The December Orange campaign was launched in 2014 by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, to make the population aware of the risks and the main ways to prevent skin cancer, which today is one of the most common types of tumors in Brazil. Annually, about 180 thousand new cases are registered.

The director of Oncology at the Hapvida System, Alexandre Gomes, explains the best period for sun exposure for adults. “We know that skin cancer is caused by ultraviolet rays – UVA, and UVB, these rays are more present between 10 am and 4 pm, so the ideal is to expose yourself to the sun outside these hours. This goes for any age, as we know that people who are affected by skin cancer are people who were exposed to these sun rays a long time ago, so protection is something that has to happen since you are a child” .

It also highlights which warning signs on the skin should prompt a person to seek medical attention. “There are three most common types of skin cancer. The first is ‘Basocellular Carcinoma’, which can be a reddish spot always on areas most exposed to the sun (upper neck, face, hands). These spots or marbles should lead you to see a dermatologist. The second is called ‘Squamous Cell Carcinoma’, it looks like a red mole similar to a wart, it’s another sign that you need to see your doctor. The third is what we call ‘Melanoma’, which ends up being the most aggressive, it is a blackened spot that can have different colors inside it, of various darkened tones, with an irregular edge, which should also be seen by a doctor. It is noteworthy that at least once a year, people with lighter skin tone, or with a family history of skin cancer, should always seek a dermatologist.”

Indoor tanning also offers a higher risk of developing skin cancer than exposure to sunlight. This is because they emit high levels of UVA, ultraviolet radiation, which poses a greater risk for skin cancer.

However, since 2009, when they were considered carcinogenic by the World Health Organization (WHO), tanning beds were banned in Brazil, the only country to have this initiative and therefore a reference in the fight against skin cancer.

Those with tattoos should take extra care, as the dark inks used in the images can cover up possible skin cancer precursor lesions. Melanoma, for example, has a cellular alteration with a lot of pigment, as do tattoos, making it difficult to analyze the cellular structure during pathological examinations.