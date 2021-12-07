LATAM debuts with everything in Vitória da Conquista, with high occupancy on the first flight

Airbus A320





LATAM has just completed this Monday morning, December 6, its first regular flight to Vitória da Conquista (BA), the company’s 49th destination in Brazil and its 5th destination in Bahia after Salvador, Ilhéus, Porto Seguro and Comandatuba.

Bahia is now officially the second state with more LATAM destinations in Brazil, alongside Paraná and Santa Catarina.

“LATAM closes the year 2021 with more options for traveling in Brazil and is able to offer options and more connectivity for customers to better understand the national tourist potential, not only with our flights resumed, but also with new destinations such as Vitória da Conquista and Comandatuba . We are ready for a high season of safe travel in Bahia and with the largest number of national destinations in our recent history”, says Diogo Elias, Sales and Marketing director at LATAM Brasil.

The first flight from São Paulo/Guarulhos to Vitória da Conquista took off with 86% occupancy and has an average occupancy of 80% already planned for the entire first half of December.

The A320 today in the yard of Vitória da Conquista – Image: LATAM

In all, there are 5 flights per week (it does not only operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays) scheduled to always take off at 7:20 am from Guarulhos and land at 9:30 am in Vitória da Conquista. Conversely, they are scheduled to take off at 10:05 am and land at 12:20 pm. They are operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, with capacity for 172 passengers in Economy class and 8 in Premium Economy.





On September 2, LATAM inaugurated the regular flight between São Paulo/Congonhas and Comandatuba. Together, these openings reinforce the Northeast region – now with 16 destinations – the company’s big bet in the process of resuming national flights.

In December, LATAM already recovered 81% of its domestic seat supply (ASK – seats times kilometers) in Bahia, where it already regularly operates the following routes:

– Porto Seguro-Brasilia – 7 weekly flights;

– Porto Seguro-São Paulo/Congonhas – 7 weekly flights;

– Porto Seguro-São Paulo/Guarulhos – 24 weekly flights;

– Salvador-Brasilia – 14 weekly flights;

– Salvador-São Paulo/Congonhas – 33 weekly flights;

– Salvador-Fortaleza – 7 weekly flights;

– Salvador-São Paulo/Guarulhos – 49 weekly flights;

– Salvador-Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont – 14 weekly flights;

– Ilhéus-São Paulo/Congonhas – 7 weekly flights;

– Ilhéus-São Paulo/Guarulhos – 14 weekly flights;

– Comandatuba-São Paulo/Congonhas – 1 weekly flight).

For the first quarter of 2022, the company has already announced six new national destinations: Presidente Prudente (SP), Bauru (SP), Juiz de Fora (MG), Cascavel (PR), Caxias do Sul (RS) and Sinop (MT ). In parallel, it is already studying another 10 destinations to open by the end of 2022.

