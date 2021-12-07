Lázaro Ramos accuses Ancine of censoring a film directed by him; Understand · TV News

Medida Provisória, a film that marks the debut of Lázaro Ramos as a director, is being censored by Ancine (National Cinema Agency) and has been struggling to obtain authorization to debut on the national circuit for over a year.

In an official note sent by its staff, the film’s team says that the release was not carried out because of the difficulties imposed by the agency to release the exhibition. Filming of Provisional Measure ended two years ago, but the production remains unprecedented for the public.

According to the text, the producers responsible for the Provisional Measure have been questioning Ancine about bureaucratic issues that have impeded the release of the feature since November 2020 — a year before its initial premiere forecast, which would be made last month.

In October this year, the production sent a formal inquiry to the agency to understand the reasons for the delay in confirming the release of the feature. According to the actor’s advisors, Ancine confirmed receipt of the letter, but there was no manifestation by other sectors.

“Over more than a year, dozens of e-mails were exchanged with the agency, the receipt and progress of protocols were checked, as well as procedural consultations were carried out”, informed the representatives of Ramos in the statement.

Despite the difficulties in making its debut on the national circuit, Medida Provisória will have its first official exhibition in Brazil on December 15, during the Festival do Rio 2021.

“The Provisional Measure team remains confident in Ancine and hopes to be able to announce, soon, a release date so that all Brazilians can get to know the feature that has in its cast names such as Seu Jorge, Taís Araujo, Alfred Enoch, Adriana Esteves, Renata Sorrah, Mariana Xavier and Emicida, in addition to the hundreds of professionals who worked behind the scenes, always believing in national cinema”, concludes the statement.

The report of TV news he sought out Ancine to obtain a position on the première of the Provisional Measure in Brazil, but he had no return until the publication of this text. In case of response, it will be updated.

“In the near dystopian future in Brazil, an authoritarian government orders all Afro-descendant citizens to move to Africa — creating chaos, protests and a clandestine resistance movement that inspires the nation,” reads the official synopsis of the Provisional Measure.