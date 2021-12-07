Leak screenshot with details of new functionality

The portal for news related to Whatsapp, called WABetaInfo, recently reported that the messenger is getting ready to release the Reactions feature for messages. The novelty, which has been in the testing phase for some time, should be released soon to the general public.

According to the analysis of everything that has come out so far, the new WhatsApp functionality will allow the user to express what they are feeling directly in the message, both in individual chats and in group conversations.

For this, there will be a specific tab in which the user will be able to access the reactions of the messages, as well as another one in which it will be possible to individualize those that the person reacted to.

“Another confirmed detail is that the user will not be able to use more than one reaction in the same message, and WhatsApp will provide only six emojis”, informed WABetaInfo.

Here are some leaked images of the new reaction tool to come on WhatsApp:

WhatsApp Message Reactions Feature
Users will also be able to individualize the messages that received reactions

It is important to highlight that, if desired, the user can still undo the reaction applied in a message. So far, WhatsApp has not yet announced a release date for the general public, however, it seems that this could change over the next few days.

