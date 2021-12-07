Learn 5 health benefits of rosemary you never imagined and learn how to grow it at home

One of the biggest advantages of rosemary is that it is a type of perennial plant, that is, it resists for a long time, as long as it is well cared for. Also, the rosemary adapts very well to temperature variations, and it doesn’t require a lot of water to survive. This Monday, December 6, 2021, the portal homemade tricks, will share with you, 5 benefits of rosemary for health and how to grow it at home.

For plant the rosemary at home, just choose a large vase, mix sand and earth, as the plant likes arid places, and use a vase to prepare the vase. blanket to drain water. Once that’s done, just choose if you’re going plant the rosemary seeds or seedlings, both can be planted directly in the pot. The ideal time for you to enjoy the rosemary benefits it is after 90 days of planting. See then the benefits of this plant that you never imagined.

See below: Banana peel: do not throw the ingredient away, here are 5 homemade utilities

Check out 5 benefits of rosemary for health you never imagined

1 – Cough, flu and asthma

O rosemary is a plant that has an expectorant action, in this way, it eliminates the cough followed by phlegm. It is also indicated for flu and asthma attacks, being an excellent expectorant medicine. You will see how your health will change for the better with the action of rosemary that can be consumed in the form of tea or steamed.

2 – Balances blood pressure, rheumatic pain and bruises

O rosemary helps improve blood circulation being an excellent treatment for high blood pressure, thanks to its medicinal properties. It is also great to improve rheumatic pain, just apply compresses over the area. You can use rosemary essential oil or in natura, being an excellent treatment for situations of sprains and bruises.

3 – It is a diuretic and helps digestion

Rosemary has large amounts of vitamins and minerals in its composition, for example, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, calcium and sodium. Thus, it becomes excellent for its diuretic action, being related to weight loss, in addition to improving poor digestion, helping to clean the liver.

See below: Homemade Body Oil: Learn Two Recipes to Keep Skin Moisturized and Soft

You can count on the benefits of rosemary in the form of teas or essential oils!

4 – Helps menstruation and reduces intestinal gas

O Rosemary tea is an excellent remedy for menstruation and menstrual cramps. It is recommended to drink tea or tincture daily to reduce intestinal gas, thanks to its carminative action, it eliminates the discomfort and inconvenience of people who used this remedy.

5 – Combating stress is another one of the benefits of rosemary

O rosemary is an excellent medicine to stimulate the brain and memory and it improves blood flow. For the nervous system, its acidic components help with its antioxidant compounds acting against mental fatigue.

Now that you know the benefits of rosemary and how easy it is to plant and care for at home, then watch a video on the YouTube channel Cooking with Fernando Couto, with more tips about Rosemary.

See below: Coffee grounds: check out these ways to use the ingredient you never imagined