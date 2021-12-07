Legislative Approves Same-Sex Marriage in Chile | World

Same-sex marriage was approved by the Chilean Senate this Tuesday (7). The text still had to be sent back to the Chamber of Deputies for a final vote that took place hours later.

This was a longstanding demand of the country’s LGBTQI+ community, and the law authorizing equal marriage was reviewed by the Senate Constitution Committee, and then voted on in the House – which passed with 21 votes in favor, 8 against and 1 abstention.

The minister of Social and Family Development, Karla Rubilar, said after the vote that with the approval it will be possible to “advance with rights for all”.

“This is one of those opportunities where we think about people,” said Rubilar. “The approval of equal marriage allows us to move forward with rights for all. It’s a milestone that showcases the best in politics.”

Project for equal marriage

The project seeks to equalize the rights and obligations of marriages regardless of the sex of the people who make up the union.

For this, the concept of marriage between a man and a woman changes so that it can be applied without distinction of sex.

Currently, the only legal instrument to legally unite same-sex couples is the Civil Union Agreement, approved in 2015, which allows access to almost all rights stipulated by marriage, but denies the possibility of adoption and child-affiliation rights by same-sex couples.

“In Chile we are not recognized as a family; equal marriage has been a demand for years,” said Lorena Grez, who participated Monday in the handing over of 20,000 signatures in favor of the bill’s approval.

Chile becomes the ninth country in the Americas to legalize same-sex marriage, after the following countries:

Canada

U.S

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Colombia

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

Mexico (where same-sex marriage is legal in 14 of 32 states)

The project entered Parliament in 2017, following an initiative by former socialist president Michelle Bachelet.

The current Chilean president, the conservative Sebastián Piñera, decided to speed up his proceedings in Congress, after a surprise announcement on June 1st.

The text was approved in the Senate on July 21 and in the Chamber of Deputies on November 23, in both houses by a large majority and always with the opposition of the more conservative governing right.

but some changes were introduced in project articles. The text that the Senate approved included paragraphs to prevent there could be “surrogate bellies” in the country. These snippets forced a third and final legislative process — that process was done at noon after the Senate approval.

“It is essential to advance dignity with an egalitarian marriage, because love cannot be conditioned,” Senate Chairperson Ximena Rincón said on Monday after giving her support to various organizations fighting for community rights. LGBTQI+.

The bill also affects the campaign for the second round of presidential elections on December 19, disputed between ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast and leftist Gabriel Boric.

Boric – a 35-year-old deputy, former student leader – defends same-sex marriage in his electoral program as a way of equalizing rights. As a deputy, he voted in favor of the bill.

Meanwhile, lawyer Kast, 55, promotes in paragraph 249 of his program “preventing children from being forcibly indoctrinated into various ideologies” and opposes “the approval of ‘homosexual marriage’ and the option of adoption, safeguarding the ‘ best interests of the child’, which is constituted by the right of every child to have a father and a mother”.