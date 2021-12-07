Leopoldina confesses to pregnancy and scares Isabel · TV News

An unusual wish from Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will make Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) disgusted in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The heiress to the throne will wrinkle her nose when she sees her sister delight in a savory darling of the Brazilian: the coxinha. “I was dying to eat chicken leg with guava paste,” the pregnant woman confesses in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes that will air next Thursday (9) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, Gastão’s wife (Daniel Torres) will be rocking Esperança when she will be surprised by her sister, who will enter the room at Quinta da Boa Vista attacking a coxinha with guava jam.

“My God, what are you eating?”, asks Dom Pedro 2º’s eldest daughter (Selton Mello). “I was dying to eat chicken leg with guava paste. As I didn’t have it, the cook added pieces of chicken, spread it in the flour and fried it. It’s delicious. Would you like it?”, Augusto’s wife (Gil Coelho) will offer.

Isabel, however, will dispense with the delicacy with a disgusted face. The princesses will begin to comment on the cholera epidemic that will be terrorizing the court. “Remember the last epidemic? It was about ten years ago, we were children. Thousands of people died, most of them captives. We barely escaped”, will affirm the youngest daughter of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella).

“Cornerstone [Gabriela Medvedovski] he said that the disease can be transmitted by evacuations and the dirty clothes of the choleric and the putrid miasmas that proliferate and spread through the air,” will tell the heiress of the empire. “Please stop, I’m getting sick,” Leopoldina will ask.

“She’s nauseous because of that chicken with guava paste”, will counter Giulia Gayoso’s character. “When you get pregnant, you’ll understand”, will release the pregnant woman, who will soon remember her sister’s suffering for not having gotten pregnant yet. “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean… Forgive me?”, the young woman will notice.

“Of course. Berenice thinks I’ll be a great mother. Modesty aside, I think so too. See Esperanca, how she likes me,” will proud the princess, addressing the baby of the captive who fled Borges (Danilo Dal Farra).

“In a little while Esperanca will think you’re her mother,” the pregnant monarch will comment, not even imagining that her sister will actually try to adopt the newborn.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

