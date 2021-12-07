‘Let it be sincere and not empty words’

Bayern striker did not hide his dissatisfaction at not being named the best player in the world

In an interview with the Polish channel Kanale Sportowym, Lewandowski answered Lionel Messi about the statement given during the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The Argentine praised the Pole for being among the top three and said that the forward from Bayern Munchen should have received the award in 2020, when France Football magazine decides not to hold the event on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”I was very sad for not having won, I have no reason to hide it. Getting so close and competing with Messi for the trophy… That alone shows the level I’ve reached. I was devastated, I’m glad I didn’t play at Bayern that week. Messi’s words? I would have liked and would have been important if they were felt and honest and not empty” said the player.

At 33, Lewandowski is in his eighth season with the German club. In the current season, he continues with impressive numbers. The ace has already scored 25 goals and provided two assists in 20 matches played.

Bayern is currently the leader of the german championship, with 34 points in 14 games, with 11 wins, one draw and two defeats.