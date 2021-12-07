Letícia denies relationship with Jonathan, but Sarah Poncio says she has proof

Actress Letícia Almeida denied having an affair with her former brother-in-law, Jonathan Couto, father of her daughter, Madalena, aged 3, at dawn today. The matter came up after Sarah Poncio claimed that her ex-husband — Jonathan — was once again involved with her ex-sister-in-law.

Letícia posted a series of stories on Instagram denying Sarah’s statements and explaining that she only talks to the manager about her daughter, without having any kind of romantic relationship with him.

In 2018, Saulo Poncio, Sarah’s brother, discovered that he was not the father of his girlfriend’s daughter, actress Letícia Almeida. At the time, Letícia and Jonathan Couto, who was married to Sarah, admitted that they stayed together and he was the child’s real father.

Saulo and Letícia broke up, but Sarah excused Jonathan for the betrayal and they had three children. Their relationship came to an end in 2021.

“For years, I’ve been involved in stories and more stories from my private life. A lot of people feel very sure about everything, but the truth is that I never knew how to position myself and I allowed people to reach very wrong conclusions”, wrote Letícia on Instagram .

“Jonathan is the father of my daughter. Although I still deal with the past, still have a lot to overcome, every day I have to deal with the reality of what matters most: Madah, only she matters,” he continued.

“I have absolutely no relationship with Jonathan other than the fact that he’s Madah’s father and we talk about her. There’s no romance, no messaging in that sense, nothing,” said the actress.

Sarah Poncio rebutted the statements of the former sister-in-law in a post comment on the social network that talked about the case. According to Saulo’s sister, there is evidence of the involvement of Letícia and Jonathan.

“Then, when I come up with a photo and a security camera (because the apartment they have belongs to my family, I don’t know if she remembers), she comes with that story she denied for fear of judgment,” said the influencer.

“She likes parking, right? The glass is closed and the sound playing on bass.’ of a building security.