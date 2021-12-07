Letícia, Jonathan and Sarah Poncio star in new controversy; understand

Letícia spoke on social media denying involvement with Jonathan, but Sarah Poncio claims otherwise and claims to have proof

Once again, the Poncio family became the target of controversy on the internet. After speculation that had been going on for some time, Letícia Almeida went public to deny involvement with her ex-brother-in-law, Jonathan Couto, father of his daughter. However, Sarah Pontius rebutted the claims of the former sister-in-law, and said that the two are in a relationship and that she has how to prove it.

Learn more about the new controversy involving Letícia, Jonathan and Sarah Poncio

In the year 2018, the Poncio family gained the internet spotlight when a family case hit the media: the Poncio brothers were betrayed by their partners.

Saulo Pontius had a relationship with Leticia, who was pregnant and Sarah and Jonathan were already married. The story took a turn when Letícia admitted that she had a relationship with her brother-in-law until then and that he was the child’s real father.

After the episode, Letícia and Saulo broke up, however Jonathan and Sarah kept the relationship, which lasted until 2021.

Now, three years after the event, speculations that Letícia and Jonathan are in a relationship have come full force.

Therefore, this Tuesday (07), the actress spoke through her Instagram and denied any kind of romantic involvement with Jonathan. “I’ve been involved in stories and stories from my private life for years. A lot of people feel very sure about everything, but the truth is that I never knew how to position myself and I allowed people to reach very wrong conclusions”, began Letícia.

“Jonathan is the father of my daughter. Although I still deal with the past, I still have a lot to overcome, every day I have to deal with the reality of what matters most: Madah, only she matters”, he added.

“I have absolutely no relationship with Jonathan other than the fact that he is Madah’s father and we talk about her. There is no romance, exchange of messages in that sense, nothing”, he concluded.

It didn’t take long for Sarah to refute her ex-sister-in-law’s statements through an Instagram comment: “Then, when I come up with a photo and a security camera (because the apartment they stay in belongs to my family, I don’t know if she remembers), she comes with that story that she denied for fear of judgment.”

