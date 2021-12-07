Letícia Spiller’s request for site to delete links about Melhem is denied

Rio de Janeiro – Google will not need to deactivate 72 links from its searches at the request of actress Letícia Spiller. She claimed that the channels affect her image by airing excerpts from an interview on a radio program, in which she would give the impression that she supports the comedian Marcius Melhem, accused of sexual harassment against fellow comedian Dani Calabresa.

“I met Marcius and he never seemed like a person to do something so aggressive. He is a very dear person. It’s hard to receive news from a dear person with a good heart. But I think women have to have the courage to speak up. This kind of thing cannot exist”, said the artist in the December 2020 chat.

“I was lucky never to have suffered this kind of thing. Because if I had suffered, I would have put my mouth on the world right away, I wouldn’t have waited four years. On the one hand I think it’s very cool that women have more voice, but on the other hand I think it took a long time to file this complaint”, he continued.

At the time, she even apologized to victims of harassment for her statements.

Letícia’s request was denied by Judge Luiz Felipe Negrão, from the 3rd Civil Court of the Barra da Tijuca Forum, west of Rio. not an internet hosting provider or an internet content provider”.

The judge also claimed that “it is evident that the defendant is under no obligation to remove any content, and that, certainly, it does not even have the means to do so, because the content to which the links refer (there are seventy-two internet pages) are – all of them – hosted on third-party domains (…).”

A conciliation hearing has been scheduled for January 31, 2022 at 4:00 pm.

