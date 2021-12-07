Lewandowski admits concussion after losing Golden Ball to Messi: “I felt sad for many days” | international football

Lionel Messi’s victory at the Ballon d’Or award last week caused controversy and was criticized by many personalities in the football world. And Robert Lewandowski, the Argentine’s main competitor at the awards, admitted to having suffered an impact when he saw that he didn’t get the victory. In an interview with the Polish channel “Kanale Sportowym”, the Bayern Munich striker said he was sad to be in second place in the dispute with the PSG player, who won the award for the seventh time.

– Speaking of my feelings and emotions, I had a bad time last week. I won’t lie, I was sad. It was not easy to play without this happiness that I lacked. I wasn’t happy, on the contrary – pointed out Lewandowski.

1 of 1 Lewandowski was awarded the Gerd Muller trophy at last week’s ceremony — Photo: Getty Images Lewandowski was awarded the Gerd Muller trophy at last week’s ceremony — Photo: Getty Images

The Pole got 580 points in the vote of a jury composed of 180 journalists, being very close to Messi, who reached 613 points – driven by the achievement of an unprecedented title with the Argentine national team, the Copa América, despite Barcelona’s bad season. Lewandowski was seen as one of the strong contenders, as he returned to more than 40 goals last season when Bayern Munich took the German title again.

– Obviously, I respect the way Messi plays, what he has achieved and the level he has. The mere fact that I can compete with him is for me an indicator of my own level. I appreciate it a lot, it makes me very proud, but inside me I felt a sadness that was not a day or two, but many more – reported the Polish.

Voted best player in the world by FIFA last season, Lewandowski saw the 2020 edition of the “France Football” award – in which he would be the big favorite – canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s why Messi, in beating the Pole this year, quoted the Bayern star in his speech, asking the magazine to offer Lewandowski a trophy for last year’s account. And the attacker commented on the position of his colleague.