LG announces it will end bootloader unlock service on December 31

THE LG announced earlier this month that it will end its service unlocking bootloader on December 31st. As a result, users may no longer be able to install a custom ROM with the latest Android versions. According to the statement issued by the company, the service will end at 00:00 (KST, GMT +9) on December 31st. Therefore, the information from the website about issuing the bootloader unlock key will not be available.





Also according to the company, all personal information collected to provide the services will be destroyed.. However, LG may store some personal information for a certain period of time if required by relevant laws and regulations. That way, anyone who owns an LG device and plans to prolong its lifespan with a custom ROM must unlock the bootloader before LG shuts down the service officially later this month.



