Live stream, lineups and more: learn all about Flamengo x Santos – Flamengo

Flamengo says goodbye to the fans in the 2021 season; almost 40 thousand tickets have already been sold

Flamengo and Santos face off this Monday night (06), at 20:00 (GMT), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will be aired by Premiere FC, but Coluna do Fla brings the most red-black transmission on the internet, via YouTube.

The game against Santos will be Flamengo’s last against the Rubro-Negra Nation of the season. Therefore, even with the frustrating end of the year, the fans promise to fill Maracanã and have already sold out almost 40 thousand tickets.

It is worth noting that Flamengo must have an alternative formation on the field. Despite the return of Gabigol, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro, the team has 13 absences to face the São Paulo team. They are: Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio Michael, Diego, Thiago Maia, Renê, Bruno Viana, Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís, Willian Arão, Isla, Diego Alves and Ramon.

As mentioned, Premiere FC shows the game, on closed TV. However, Rafa Penido commands the most red-black transmission on the internet, on the Coluna do Fla channel, on YouTube. Tulio Rodrigues stays in the comments, accompanied by reporter Letícia Marques.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

CHECK THE DEPARTURE INFORMATION:

FLAMEGO X SANTOS

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 37th round

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro

Date: November 6th

Schedule: 20h (Brasilia time)

PROBABLE CLIMBINGS:

FLAMENGO: Hugo; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Rodinei; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Peter and Gabigol.

SAINTS: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Marino and Marcos Leonardo.

Streaming: Premiere FC and Fla Column (on YouTube)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa-RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

Video Arbitrator (VAR): Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)