Liziero, Luciano and Arboleda defraud São Paulo in the last round of the Brasileirão | São Paulo

São Paulo will have three important absences for the duel on Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT), against América-MG, at Independência, for the last round of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Arboleda, defensive midfielder Lizeiro and forward Luciano, suspended, lack the Tricolor.

The three ended up punished in a 3-1 victory over Juventude, on Monday night, at Morumbi. With the result, São Paulo reached 48 points and got rid of the possibility of relegation.

The shirt 11 received the third yellow card with less than 30 seconds of departure, after committing a hard foul in the match this Monday against Juventude, in Morumbi.

Luciano responded to the error minutes later. On minute four, the forward took advantage of Rigoni’s accurate cross to open the scoring in the important clash this week.

Arboleda was punished after 30 minutes of the first half. The Ecuadorian interrupted a counterattack by Juventude and received the yellow card that takes him out of the final round of the Brasileirão.

Liziero, on the other hand, was warned 15 minutes into the second stage. The midfielder was booed shortly after receiving the yellow card and was greeted by Rogério Ceni.

The trio, therefore, will only play again next year. São Paulo says goodbye to the Brazilian in Belo Horizonte, already with a place in the Copa Sudamericana guaranteed.