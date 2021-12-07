Luciano decides, São Paulo wins Juventude and escapes relegation – 12/06/2021

São Paulo fans breathe a sigh of relief after a long time. For weeks doing math to avoid the unprecedented relegation, the Morumbi club can now say with certainty that it will be in the first national division next season. With a decisive performance by Luciano, back after three matches, the team led by Rogério Ceni beat Juventude 3-1 and pushed the ghost of B away.

The tense atmosphere of the past few days quickly changed when the ball rolled. As early as 4 minutes, Luciano shook the Youth net. At the end of the first stage, Calleri made another one, to reassure the São Paulo fans. In the second half, the ball in Sorriso’s net made Morumbi fear the worst, but the night was Luciano’s. Taking advantage of a flaw in the defense of Rio Grande do Sul, the shirt 11 closed the scoring for São Paulo.

The victory takes São Paulo to 11th position with 48 points and eliminates any chance of relegation. In the last round, the possibility of a place in Libertadores still exists. The team is two points behind América-MG, its rival next Thursday. Among them are Ceará (50) and Inter (48), which are still playing for the 37th round.

Youth will need to play their life against Corinthians, on Thursday, at home. With 43 points, Jair Ventura’s team is the first above the relegation zone, but with the same score as Cuiabá, who still play against Fortaleza in the round.

Live from São Paulo

It went well: Luciano

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

The striker’s return to the starting lineup for São Paulo couldn’t be better. Luciano scored the net on two occasions and also participated in the goal scored by Jonathan Calleri. At 31 minutes, when he was substituted, he heard the whole stadium chant his name.

Bad: Douglas Friedrich

Coming from a decisive failure against Fortaleza, the goalkeeper had another worrying performance for the pretensions of Juventude in Brasileirão. São Paulo’s second goal came after he palmed a weak Luciano header into the middle of the area. In the third, he was undecided along with defender Rafael Forster.

Luciano returns and has a thunderous start

Luciano showed from the first seconds of the game that he was pissed off. In the very first move, he gave a cart to the Juventude player and received the yellow card. The warning takes him out of the match on Thursday (9), against América-MG, in farewell to São Paulo during the season.

But Luciano wasn’t just interested in the appointment. Offensively, he needed little time to bring relief to the São Paulo fan. On minute four, Rigoni crossed with perfection from the right and shirt 11 went up free to head into Douglas’ net.

Attack trio reassures São Paulo

Since arriving in São Paulo, Rogério Ceni said it would be possible to team up with Luciano, Rigoni and Calleri together. The injuries suffered by the three and some suspensions, however, made this possible for the first time only against Juventude. And not only was it possible, it was fundamental.

The role of opening spaces in the opposing defense usually belongs to Gabriel Sara. This time, however, the midfielder was embezzled at the last minute for recovering from a sprained knee he suffered against Grêmio. So the attacking trio needed to move more. Rigoni and Luciano changed positions several times, while Calleri appeared as a reference man in the area.

The plays of the two goals in the first half had their participation. In the first, Rigoni crossed for Luciano to score. In the second, Luciano headed weakly and Douglas swung into the middle of the area. On the rebound, Calleri sent for the net.

Youth loses the reference man

Juventude had a very difficult first half at Morumbi. Cornered by the precocious goal, Jair Ventura’s team abused their passing errors and showed themselves to be quite irritated with the refereeing of Bráulio da Silva Machado. At 37 minutes, the situation got even worse.

Ricardo Bueno felt an injury and had to leave the match. Ventura, then, promoted the entry of midfielder Wescley. The change left Juventude without a reference man, responsible for trying to hold the ball in the opposing area.

Youth come back better for the second half and discount

One of Juventude’s weapons in the last rounds, the high play didn’t work in the first half. Chico’s charges didn’t cause any danger to Tiago Volpi. In the second half, with the entry of striker Capixaba in place of defensive midfielder Jadson, things started to improve.

Wescley started to have more freedom to change sides and the game changes of the team from Rio Grande do Sul began to get more dangerous. Juventude started to constantly reverse the moves, causing the São Paulo defense to open up to mark the wingers and wingers of the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

At 17 minutes into the second half, Juventude reached their goal that way. Chico crossed from the left, the ball went to Michel Macedo on the right wing. The defender went over to the mark and crossed low for Sorriso to send him to the back of the net.

São Paulo takes advantage of the silly and sets the match

São Paulo was still trying to assimilate Juventude’s goal when a silly defense from Rio Grande do Sul alleviated the whole atmosphere in Morumbi. At 21 minutes, Miranda kicked forward. Defender Forster and goalkeeper Douglas were undecided in the bid and Luciano appeared to send it to the back of the net.

Support, but not forgetting the bad phase

More than 40 thousand São Paulo fans supported the team during practically the entire match. While the team tried to stay in the first division, the fans were with them. But when it became clear that there would not be the unprecedented relegation, the story changed.

In the final minutes, fans started chanting protests: “great respect for the tricolor shirt”, “we want a player” and “no shameful team” were some of the slogans said by the São Paulo.

The São Paulo game: the return of intensity in the midfield

Back to the scheme with four defenders sidelined in the 3-0 defeat by Grêmio, São Paulo showed the intensity of the previous matches at Morumbi. Igor Gomes and Rodrigo Nestor were responsible for setting the pace in midfield, while Luciano and Rigoni constantly switched positions in attack. After a first half in which they completely dominated Juventude, the São Paulo team was threatened at the start of the second stage, but guaranteed their permanence in Serie A with a great performance from Luciano.

The Youth game: nervousness and reversals of play only in the 2nd half

It was difficult for Juventude to put into practice their strategy, whatever it was, when they conceded a goal after 4 minutes. Pressed by the ball into Luciano’s net, the team managed to produce little in the first stage, showing a lot of nervousness and irritation with the refereeing.

In the second, when Jair Ventura put forward Capixaba in the place of defensive midfielder Jadson, the team started to go out on the attack, exploiting game inversions to annoy São Paulo. It worked and a goal was scored, but the defense’s hesitation ended any chance for Juventude in the game.

game timeline

São Paulo scored in the first half with Luciano, at 4 minutes, and Calleri, 42. In the second stage, Sorriso scored for Juventude at 17 minutes, and Luciano scored the third for São Paulo at 21.