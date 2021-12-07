Luiz Bacci detonates Wesley Safadão for receiving DJ Ivis in a show: “I can’t bear it”; artists appear alongside the producer and the internet rescues posts

In July of this year, Iverson de Souza Araújo, better known as DJ Ivis, was arrested, after releasing videos in which he appears attacking his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda. After four months behind bars, the musician was authorized by the Court to respond to the process in freedom. This weekend, he enjoyed the decision, attending shows by Wesley Safadão and Tarcisio do Acordeon. The news aroused the fury of journalist Luiz Bacci, from Record TV, who spoke on social media.

On Saturday night (4), Iverson was spotted on stage at “Girl VIP”, an event in Safadão, at Sambódromo do Anhembi, in São Paulo. After learning that the DJ was there, Bacci revealed, on Instagram, that he had given up checking out Wesley’s performance, then a great friend. “I’ve always attended Wesley’s shows since 2013. Even before São Paulo knew about his existence. Yesterday, I would go to Garota Vip, I bought 5 tickets”, he started. “I can’t stand the guy who almost killed his wife in front of his daughter being on stage. Second show business people, supported by Wesley himself and his manager. Unfortunate”, fired the presenter of “Cidade Alerta”, who marked Wesley’s profile in the outburst.

The journalist also disapproved of the “star treatment” given to the artist – who allegedly received an exclusive car from Safadão and was escorted by 8 security guards at the show. “It’s a rifle shot in the hope of a country without domestic violence”, criticized Bacci. “There must be someone wanting to end Wesley’s solid, honest career. Ivis has the right to reintegrate into society, but I think that going straight to the stage of the Safadão event and being treated like a star is to recognize a sign of Brazilian impunity”, added.

Wesley Safadão’s Answer

Shortly after Bacci’s ‘exposed’, Wesley decided to speak up. The voice of “Passatempo” responded to the journalist’s DM’s and the conversation was then shared by Luiz in his stories. “Friend, who am I to crucify this boy? Who am I to say he can’t correct the mistake or improve? (…) He’s at my show, I recorded his song, that doesn’t mean I agree with what he did. I do not agree! I’ve even said that he has to ask his ex-wife’s forgiveness publicly!”, wrote Safadão.

Bacci then countered: “If you think his composition is fundamental in your career, hire him and pay his fee. Now, putting it on your stage is a shame. You sponsored impunity and took hope away from women who suffer silently from this act.” The bickering continued, and the RecordTV journalist accused Wesley of being “ungrateful” and having “short memory” before concluding the discussion with a thinly veiled warning about Ivis: “Watchman. Lookout. Snake kills hugging”. Geez! Check out the full bullshit:

booed

In addition to “Girl VIP”, the DJ was present at “Noite do Piseiro”, led by singer Tarcísio do Acordeon, at Estância Alto da Serra, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). In the event records circulated on the web, it is possible to see that the music producer was invited to take the stage, but received deafening boos.

WHAT FLAVOR! DJ Ivis leaves stage after being booed at a concert by Tarcisio do Acordeon. pic.twitter.com/tVRJgwCs7h — UpdateChart (@updatechartuc) December 5, 2021

“Tarcisio do Acordeon was putting DJ Ivis on stage at a show yesterday, and the crowd booed so much, he left immediately. Let it be like that everywhere, because these rotten people will continue to support him…”, wrote an internet user.

To see: Tarcisio from Acordeon was putting DJ Ivis on stage at a show yesterday, and the audience booed, so much so that he left immediately. Let it be that way everywhere, because these rotten people will continue to support him… pic.twitter.com/Gt7T8XNBdS — @fllp.📍 (@Fellipe_HFF) December 5, 2021

Artists show support for Ivis

At the time of the controversy led by the DJ, several artists – including Safadão himself, singer João Gomes, Márcia Felipe and even Léo Santana – spoke out against violence against women. However, over the last weekend, many decided to “wash up” and the internet didn’t leave it cheap.

Backstage at one of the shows, the DJ posed alongside singer João Gomes, with whom he posted a photo on social media. “True sense of: whoever works, God helps, his chosen ones always win”, wrote Ivis in the caption. In the comments, João then praised his friend. “Nice to enjoy around you, see you’re okay. How many reasons to thank you have given me. May God bless you and take care of all your plans. He has something special in store for his life still. Your music is good and makes you happy. It’s what the people need. Take care. Father in heaven bless”, declared.

The attitude did not resonate well on Twitter and Gomes received a lot of criticism from users of the social network. “The male singers from the backlands/piseiro/forró have never been against DJ Ivis’s bum, they just did all that staging to try and clean the bar. This medium is rotten and it will always be that way. João Gomes is rubbish and shut up!”, fired an internet user.

never have the male singers from the backlands/piseiro/forró been against the dj ivis bum, they just did that whole act to try and clean the bar. this medium is rotten and it will always be that way. joao gomes is rubbish and shut up! pic.twitter.com/WRxhNiKDEy — pedro (@anittazz) December 5, 2021

Forró singer Márcia Felipe, who previously showed support for Pamella Holanda, was also shot in a studio alongside Iverson. Singer Léo Santana appeared greeting the music producer at an event. The internet was unforgiving and resolved to unearth a list of past publications and current records of the artists alongside the accused. Just spy:

Caught in the jump! Internet unearths posts by famous people who decided to wipe out DJ Ivis. João Gomes, Márcia Felipe, Léo Santana and Wesley Safadão, who will record a song by the DJ, were seen interacting with the aggressor on social networks. https://t.co/p97HqjLgmv pic.twitter.com/kcv6Z7E1Qi — BCharts (@bchartsnet) December 5, 2021