Luiz Bacci does not attend Wesley Safadão’s show due to the presence of DJ Ivis – Zoeira

Luiz Bacci, 37, presenter of Cidade Alerta, on Record TV, revealed on his Instagram this Sunday (5) that he stopped going to the concert by singer Wesley Safadão, in São Paulo, after learning of the presence of DJ Ivis In the event. The information is from the Wool.

The show took place on Saturday (4), at Sambódromo do Anhembi. Ivis, who was in prison on the charge of assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holada, would take the stage to perform.

read more

The journalist said that he always followed Safadão’s presentations, but that he could not support the attitude of the artist from Ceará.

“I’ve always attended Wesley’s shows since 2013. Even before São Paulo knew about his existence. Yesterday [sábado] I would go to Garota Vip, I bought 5 tickets. I can’t stand the guy who almost killed his wife in front of his daughter being on stage. Second show business people, supported by Wesley himself and his manager,” he said.

For Bacci, putting DJ Ivis on stage was like “a rifle shot in the hope of a country free of domestic violence”.

“There must be someone wanting to end Wesley’s solid and honest career. Ivis has the right to reintegrate into society, but I think that going straight to the stage of the Safadão event is to be treated like a star and recognize the firm of Brazilian impunity”, he comments the journalist.

Last month, Safadão announced that it will record music by DJ Ivis on its new DVD.

Composer is booed in São Paulo

On the same night as the show in Safadão, DJ Ivis was booed when he went up on stage at another event, “Noite do Piseiro”, held in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). Ivis appeared to the local public at the request of the singer from Ceará Tarcisius of the Accordion.

In a video that circulates on social media, the audience appears asking him to leave the show. According to the publication’s author, DJ Ivis immediately left the stage after the negative repercussions of his presence.