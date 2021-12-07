Luiz Bacci vents and detonates Wesley Safadão live on TV, after the singer received DJ Ivis in a show: “I helped this guy so much”; watch!

Opened the verb! This Sunday (5), Luiz Bacci had already made public his dissatisfaction with Wesley Safadão, after the singer received DJ Ivis – accused of physical aggression against his ex-wife Pamella Holanda – in one of his shows last weekend. The presenter also took his indignation to the screen of Record TV, during today’s edition of the program “Cidade Alerta”. The journalist claimed that he was disappointed with the artist, after having supported him in his career.

At a certain point during the attraction, Bacci addressed the viewers directly and contextualized the story he had already told on the web, that he would go to Safadão’s show in São Paulo, but gave up when he saw Ivis’s photo on the stage of the event. “I came face to face with that image. I went to make sure it was true… Because it wasn’t possible that five months after these scenes, in fact, it’s good for us to remind people, to reinforce the reasons that led DJ Ivis to jail”, said the presenter, before showing the scenes of the attacks that went viral across the country.

“It’s the same guy that everyone else rocked back then, the same guy! This is DJ Ivis! I’ve never seen this citizen in my life, I’ve never been in the same space he occupied, I’ve never had the displeasure of meeting him. But precisely this man who was filmed by security camera beating the woman in front of the baby was the one who was backstage at the Wesley Safadão concert”, continued Bacci.

Luiz Bacci comments live on the presence of DJ Ivis, his ex-wife's aggressor, on Wesley Safadão's stage.

The presenter continued his speech, considering that it is not always possible to control all the people who are at an event being the artist, and claimed that other guests who attended the show were also bothered by the presence of the DJ. “I was disappointed, I was extremely disappointed! Safadão himself sent me a message saying: ‘Who am I to judge DJ Ivis?’. You are an opinion maker!”, argued the journalist.

“I don’t want you to get revenge on DJ Ivis, hit him or go out cursing him, but I don’t think it’s right for you to put him on stage, have him at your show as a VIP guest. In the same way that a lot of artists felt discredited. Man, VIP guest next to a guy who just got out of jail because he beat up his wife? And he didn’t do time! He was released still responding in freedom”, recalled Luiz Bacci, since many people could believe that the producer has settled his accounts with justice. “There is still a lot to say ‘tête-à-tête’ with the Brazilian Justice”, completed.

The presenter reinforced once again that he understands other artists think Ivis is a good composer, and he has no problem working together. But he said there is no reason to put him in the spotlight. “What do I think, Safadão? My opinion, who am I around so many people who are in your ear pulling your ass? Not with me! This woman beater DJ Ivis must stay home! If you think you’re a good composer, by the way it is, a lot of people like his work, leave him at home composing, but don’t put it on your stage”, he advised.

"You are an opinion maker", comments Luiz Bacci about Wesley Safadão, who invited the aggressor DJ Ivis to go up on his stage.

“I’m the one who helped this guy so much so that now I feel, like many of his fans, disappointed. And that’s why I say: When an artist reaches the top of his career, he must have the humility to step off the stage and listen to what his fans have to say in their ears. He allows that on his stage, at his biggest event of the year here in São Paulo, this weekend, he does this clowning that embarrasses us”, fired Luiz Bacci, according to the dialogue released by NaTelinha, from UOL.

understand the case

On Saturday night (4), Iverson was spotted on stage at “Girl VIP”, an event in Safadão, at Sambódromo do Anhembi, in São Paulo. After learning that the DJ was there, Bacci revealed, on Instagram, that he had given up checking out Wesley’s performance, then a great friend. “I’ve always attended Wesley’s shows since 2013. Even before São Paulo knew about his existence. Yesterday, I would go to Garota Vip, I bought 5 tickets”, he started.

“I can’t stand the guy who almost killed his wife in front of his daughter being on stage. Second show business people, supported by Wesley himself and his manager. Unfortunate”, fired the presenter of “Cidade Alerta”, who marked Wesley’s profile in the outburst. The journalist also disapproved of the “star treatment” given to the artist – who allegedly received an exclusive car from Safadão and was escorted by 8 security guards at the show.

Shortly after the ‘exposed’ of the presenter, Wesley Safadão decided to speak up. The voice of “Passatempo” responded to the journalist’s DM’s and the conversation was then shared by Luiz in his stories. “Friend, who am I to crucify this boy? Who am I to say he can’t correct the mistake or improve? (…) He’s at my show, I recorded his song, that doesn’t mean I agree with what he did. I do not agree! I’ve even said that he has to ask his ex-wife’s forgiveness publicly!”, wrote Safadão.

Bacci then countered: “If you think his composition is fundamental in your career, hire him and pay his fee. Now, putting it on your stage is a shame. You sponsored impunity and took hope away from women who suffer silently from this act.” The bickering continued, and the RecordTV journalist accused Wesley of being “ungrateful” and having “short memory” before concluding the discussion with a thinly veiled warning about Ivis: “Watchman. Lookout. Snake kills hugging”.