‘Machista attitude’, says Mileide Mihaile’s advisor on Solange Gomes’ attacks

After Solange Gomes attack Mileide Mihaile during a dynamic of disagreement in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV, which happened last night (05) in which she mentioned the pension that the influencer receives from wesley naughty for your child, yhudy, the office spoke through a press release.

In the statement, Mihaile’s team says that the speeches by the former Gugu bath were a “sexist attitude”.

See the full note:

“The family of influencer and businesswoman Mileide Mihaile, current participant of the reality show “The Farm”, comes to the public to pronounce on a wave of unfounded and macho-oriented comments made by participant Solange Gomes and former participant Dayane Mello, among the last Friday and this Sunday (05), referring to child support and Mileide’s involvement with the father of her son, Wesley Oliveira da Silva, nationally known as the singer Wesley Safadão.

At no point in her life Mileide was involved in a relationship of interest. Those who follow her on social networks and within the program itself clearly see clean conduct and preserved character. Mileide is a person who is faithful to her feelings, emanating affection and affection in all her attitudes. To point out that her one and only marriage was for the purpose of fame and money is completely misguided and offends Mileide’s reputation. So much so that, it is public knowledge that at the time they met, in 2005, Wesley shared the same financial situation as Mileide, overturning any malicious speculation about this union.

On matters related to alimony, it is important to emphasize that it is not a whim or a way to get rich, it is a right provided for and granted by law! Questioning the credibility of the destination of the financial amount in question is a sexist attitude that calls into question the very reason for the existence of civil law. All money received has always been and will continue to be earmarked exclusively for Mileide’s son, little eleven-year-old Yhudy. The amount, once deposited, is directed to a savings account that will be released to Yhudy as soon as he turns 18 years old.

Since her adolescence, Mileide struggled for her financial independence, migrating to Fortaleza and following her dream of becoming a dancer in great forró bands. For nearly two decades, Mileide worked tirelessly to provide the best possible living conditions for her entire family, such as her mother, Doralice, and her relatives who still reside in the state of Maranhão. His participation in the reality show is living proof of this fact. Mileide seeks the ultimate grand prize for her son, mother, grandparents, and the rest of her family. Their struggle represents all the women who continue to fight for the right to have their voice heard and their name recognized, regardless of the judgments of a society that insists on belittling them”.

