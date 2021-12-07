Maksoud Plaza, São Paulo’s iconic hotel, closes its doors this Tuesday after 40 years of activity – São Paulo

One of the icons of São Paulo’s hotel industry, the Maksoud Plaza announced the end of activities on Tuesday, 7. The space — which was at its height in the 1980s and 1990s and received national and international celebrities, such as Frank Sinatra — will continue to exist as a brand.

In crisis, the hotel was under judicial reorganization since 2020, whose action indicated a debt of R$81 million. In a note signed by the administrator (HM Hotéis) and the parent company (Hidroservice Engenharia), the closure is attributed to the “covid-19 crisis” and to the “Hidroservice Group’s restructuring plan”.

The statement points out that news and new developments will be announced “soon”, without providing details. In addition, the destination of the hotel’s physical space, located on Rua São Carlos do Pinhal, known for its colorful facade, panoramic elevators and the view of the expanded downtown São Paulo is not informed.

In the note, the more than 3 million people who stayed in its 416 rooms are remembered. According to the statement, customers with scheduled reservations will be “immediately” refunded. On site, there was also an events center, theatre, some shops, restaurant and bars, including the award-winning Frank Bar.

The hotel has been one of the main references in luxury and five-star accommodation in the country since its inauguration, in 1979. In the first decades, it hosted names known nationally and internationally, such as Margareth Thatcher, members of the Rolling Stones, Ray Charles, Catherine Deneuve and Pedro Almodóvar , among others. More recently, it no longer had the glamor of the first decades and offered more affordable accommodation to the middle class.

One of his most memorable moments was a show by Frank Sinatra, in 1981, in the hotel’s main hall. Other famous names performed in the following years at the venue, the 150 Night Club, such as Tom Jobim, Julio Iglesias, Buddy Guy and Dorival Caymmi, according to information from the hotel.

A report published by Estadão in 2020 pointed out that the space was the target of a long family dispute. In 2011, due to a labor debt of the parent company Hidroservice, the property was auctioned for R$ 70 million, but the sale was questioned later in court.