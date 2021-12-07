Man who was vaccinated using fake arm: ‘ruined my life’

Italian Guido Russo, 57, said life was “ruined” after news broke that he used a fake arm to get the covid-19 vaccine. According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, O dentist was reportedly unable to work “for some time” due to his refusal to be vaccinated. Now he has been suspended while being investigated for fraud.

“Go away, you’ve ruined my life,” Russo told reporters irritably from behind the door in Pettinengo, a commune in Italy, the Daily Mail reported. “Go away, I’ll call the police,” he threatened.

According to the Italian publication Lthe republic, the nurse who discovered the silicone arm used by Russo said he did not want the vaccine, but needed it to be able to work, as Italy requires the “vaccine passport” in different locations.

This is not the first time that Russo has been investigated for attempted fraud, as in 2016 he and a dental technician were accused of illegally practicing dentistry, as reported by the vehicle.

Franco Ferrero, president of the Biella medical association, said that “an action like this would be serious for anyone, but it is even more serious because it offends our profession and our order.”

“It is a lack of respect for those who in these two years of pandemic have worked with dedication and a spirit of service even at the expense of their own health”, he concluded, as reported by the British tabloid Daily Mail.

According to the publication, Russo tried to deceive the nurse with the prosthesis he found on Amazon for about US$ 564 (about R$ 3.2 thousand).