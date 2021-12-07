Man with cannonball in anus is admitted to hospital and bomb squad is called

Photo: Reproduction/The Sun

England’s bomb squad received a curious call last week when a man was admitted to the Royal Hospital of Gloucestershire, Gloucester, with a cannonball in his anus. Information is from The Sun.

According to the publication on the British website, experts feared that the projectile could explode. The patient told doctors that he “slipped and fell” on top of the 17 cm cannon ball that is part of his collection.

The warhead was identified as being from WWII and was commonly fired by anti-tank guns. The diameter is almost six centimeters.

A source told the the sun how the patient explained the situation. “The man said he found the cannonball when he was cleaning his things. He said he put it down, then slipped and fell on top of it – and climbed a lot. He was in a lot of pain,” he reported.

Another source said that the projectile was made of lead, pointed and thick. “It was basically a piece of inert metal, so there was no risk to life – at least not someone else’s,” he said.

Dr. Carol Copper explained to The Sun that the patient could have died if the bullet had pierced the intestine.

“The variety of objects that are pushed up the rectum is incredible, from wine glasses to ketchup bottles and parts of vacuum cleaners. Unfortunately, it’s a daily occurrence in A&E. [sigla em inglês para a área que atende acidentes e emergências]. But I’ve never heard of the bomb squad being called up before”, he added.

A hospital spokesman further said that the protocol for accidents involving ammunition was followed and therefore the responsible safety bodies were called to ensure there was no risk to any other person at the scene.

The Ministry of Defense also spoke, confirming the case by saying that the squad was called at the request of the local police.

