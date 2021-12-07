Maraisa cries and speaks of Marília Mendonça’s intuition before death

Maraisa couldn’t hold back her tears when talking about the first month of the death of Marília Mendonça, a victim of multiple trauma after suffering a plane accident. Along with her sister, Maiara, the singer participated in a tribute to her friend in “Fantástico” this Sunday (5th).

Visibly moved, Maiara told how she and her sister are following after Marília’s death. “We are doing well, I think, as far as possible. Getting a lot of strength from the fans, faith and God first,” he stated. Maraisa, then, added: “Heart still hurts a lot, he suffers”, she lamented with tears in her eyes. “Oh, I didn’t want to cry,” he assumed.

Then, encouraged by her sister, Maraisa said: “Thank God we are privileged because she chose us, God gave us an incredible opportunity”, she said, referring to the work “Patroas”, which they launched with Marília shortly before the death of backcountry. “The three of us were very happy and that’s what we have to remember. We were dedicated from beginning to end,” stated Maraisa. “In the end, not because it’s infinite,” Maiara corrected.

Maiara and Maraisa believe that Marília Mendonça intuited death

According to the sisters, it was Marília Mendonça who created, directed and thought about every detail of the “Patroas” project. “She was always the one who did everything,” said Maiara. “She lived it all intensely,” agreed Maraisa. And he stated that he believes that Marília may have intuited her own death, as she left the entire project ready, just the way she would like. “Even without knowing [que morreria]. I think the person’s intuition…” “Great, great. She prepared everything,” agreed Fernando Zor’s girlfriend, with whom he renewed the relationship once more.

Marília Mendonça’s brother admits that he thought about giving up music

João Gustavo, Marília Mendonça’s only brother, also participated in “Fantástico” and assumed that after losing his sister in the plane accident, he considered giving up his music career. “When everything that happened happened, my first thought was to stop. I said: ‘I don’t want to continue’. But then I thought: if I stop, I’ll have to carry the pain of losing my sister and the pain of have failed in what she sent me,” he opined.

The Queen of Suffering’s brother, then, stated that during that month of mourning, he used his music career to strengthen himself. “Working hard, this is what’s giving us strength. It’s great to occupy our minds,” he explained.

He and his stage partner, Dom Vittor, said they decided to hire a good part of the team that worked with Marília Mendonça. Other professionals were also absorbed by Maiara and Maraisa, who are now the duo’s godmothers. “80% of the team is with us today,” stated Gustavo. “We didn’t want anyone to leave our group,” confirmed Maiara. “Whatever we can for our whole family to be together, we’ll do it”, concluded Maraisa’s sister.