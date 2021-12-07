Marcos Oliveira, the Beiola of A Grande Famlia, interned in Rio – Famous

Marcos Oliveira (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Marcos Oliveira, known for the role of Beiola in A Grande Famlia, was seen on Monday (6/12) at an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Botafogo, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and was referred to Hospital Souza Aguiar. According to columnist Fbia Oliveira, from Em Off, the actor arrived alone and very weak. He is hospitalized in the urology sector, information confirmed by the columnist with the Rio Municipal Health Department.



Financial difficulties



In May of this year,



Marcos





Oliveira



gave an interview to the podcast



Just 1 minute



in which he revealed that he is experiencing financial difficulties. He said that he lives with only three dogs and has no family to count on for help, in addition to not receiving invitations to work on television.

He said he believes this phase will improve when he gets his retirement. The comedian underwent a catheterization in September 2020, after an acute myocardial infarction, which increased his medical expenses.