Marcos Oliveira, the Beiola of A Grande Famlia, interned in Rio – Famous

Marcos Oliveira, the Beiola of A Grande Famlia, interned in Rio

Marcos Oliveira, known for the role of Beiola in A Grande Famlia, was seen on Monday (6/12) at an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Botafogo, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and was referred to Hospital Souza Aguiar. According to columnist Fbia Oliveira, from Em Off, the actor arrived alone and very weak. He is hospitalized in the urology sector, information confirmed by the columnist with the Rio Municipal Health Department.

Financial difficulties

In May of this year,

Marcos

Oliveira

gave an interview to the podcast

Just 1 minute

in which he revealed that he is experiencing financial difficulties. He said that he lives with only three dogs and has no family to count on for help, in addition to not receiving invitations to work on television.

He said he believes this phase will improve when he gets his retirement. The comedian underwent a catheterization in September 2020, after an acute myocardial infarction, which increased his medical expenses.

Hired

In August, the comedian

Maurice

Meirelles

used Instagram to tell good news involving

Marcos

Oliveira

. The actor was hired to be the poster boy for a hamburger brand.

The contract took place after

Meirelles

and the also humorist

Daniel Zukerman

record a video for the channel

Gourmet balcony,

in which they decide to prank the 65-year-old actor.

The presenters called

Marcos Oliveira

impersonating the company in question, inviting him to star in an advertisement for the brand. The artist fell into a trot and agreed to make an appointment with the supposed company to talk about the supposed proposal.

The video went viral and reached the brand, which announced the actor’s hiring on Instagram. “Whoever watched the last video of the Varanda Gourmet will wish us an oil of cannes”, wrote Meirelles in the publication, referring to the Cannes Advertising Festival.

