Marília Mendonça’s brother reveals his last conversation with the singer and receives a surprise message from his mother: “Divided heart”; watch

I miss you a lot… On Sunday (5), the tragic and precocious death of Marília Mendonça completed a month. Today, the singer’s brother, Gustavo, participated in the program “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes” alongside his partner, Dom Vittor, and spoke about how he has been dealing with the country’s departure. The boy commented on the last conversation with the singer and told how she was in the family environment.

When presenting the two singers on stage, the presenter herself assumed how emotional it was to talk about Marília Mendonça in the past. Gustavo agreed with Bernardes, and admitted that it is sometimes difficult to believe that she is really gone. “Like you said, it’s still very difficult to understand, to sink in. Sometimes I stop and think: the day before she talked to me, gave me the same advice she always did, and the day after what happened happened. But we are going strong and working for her. This was her dream too, we dreamed of this together”, said the singer, adding that his sister was one of the main supporters of his musical career.

For Fátima, he also told what it was like to live in the family environment. “She was always very bossy, she always played the role of mother, since my mother used to touch my head a lot for being the youngest. When I got older and so did she, she became bossy in terms of work. When she joined the project, she showed me the way. She didn’t know how to speak very well. It really did. That wasn’t a bad thing. She helped a lot, so much so that we always listened to her”, said Gustavo.

Gustavo was even surprised by a message sent by his mother, Mrs. Ruth. “At this starting point, my mother’s heart is divided between the happiness of seeing you fulfill a beautiful dream and the concern of sharing a child with Brazil. May God enlighten and protect, and may you achieve all your dreams. Love you”, said the matriarch, leaving her son visibly moved. Dom Vittor and Gustavo also participated in the last edition of “Fantástico” alongside the duo Maiara and Maraisa, and paid a beautiful tribute to Marília. Check it out by clicking here!