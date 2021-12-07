Marília Mendonça’s mother will receive Multishow 2021 Award for her daughter

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira will be at the Multishow 2021 Award ceremony, which will take place this Wednesday (8), from 9:15 pm, to receive the award for Best Singer for her daughter.

Marília Mendonça and her son: ‘In his head, the mother is traveling’, says the singer’s brother

Last Monday night (6), Ruth showed her preparations to represent the country artist at the event. She underwent cosmetic procedures in her mouth—”to give her a glow and a hydrated,” as the doctor explained—and her eyes, “to give her eyes a lift and make her look even more beautiful and wonderful.”

Ruth Moreira, Marília Mendonça’s mother, undergoes aesthetic treatments before going to the Multishow Award Foto: Reproduction / Instagram

A specialist in aesthetics and health, Ludmilla Rabelo performed the procedure called “lip sculpting” on Dona Ruth, which consists of filling the lips. She also applied Botox to areas of her face. “It improves self-esteem and smoothes lines and expression marks,” explained the doctor.

historical tribute

For the first time in the history of the Multishow Awards, the winner of a category is revealed in advance. Colleagues who competed with Marília Mendonça, Anitta, IZA, Ivete Sangalo and Luísa Sonza agreed that the vote be closed and that the prize be awarded to the sertaneja, who died in a plane crash on November 5th.

“It didn’t make sense to be different. Marília is a Brazilian music star. Any Brazilian woman has been touched by Marília’s art and I believe it could not be different for the award to be someone else’s – justified IZA. — It’s an affectionate gesture and a small gesture when compared to the immense artist that Marília is.