Marina loses momentum and complains about pawn debauchery

Pedestrians from “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) participated in a sponsored activity earlier this afternoon. The winning team, made up of Bil Araújo, Sthefane Matos, Dynho Alves and MC Gui, was presented with a colonial coffee. Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades, Mileide Mihaile and Aline Mineiro’s group lost and did not participate in the special meal. Marina was bothered by the mockery made by the opposing team.

“They’re making fun of it. It’s boring,” Marina muttered. “MC Gui left here like: ‘Bye, guys!’. You can feel the tone, like: ‘We’ll go and you won’t.’ , there’s that’, wanting to make the other one jealous. You know? That’s bad. Unnecessary. For me, everyone won everything.”

Mileide agreed and repeated: “For me, everyone won everything.”

“We’re already so sad, man… They like to see us lose. It’s not like to win, it’s to see us lose”, commented Rico.

“You can tell by the way you speak”, pointed out the woman from Alagoas.