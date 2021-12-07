Marisa shoots with Goldfarb family injection | Business

After considering a number of alternatives — including the sale — to get Lojas Marisa out of an uncomfortable concentration of short-term debt, the Goldfarb family decided to capitalize on the business, eliminating liquidity risks.

The transaction — a private capital increase that could reach nearly R$250 million if minority shareholders adhere — will come out with a 15% discount on Friday’s already battered screen price. In the year, AMAR3 accumulated a devaluation of more than 40%, with the apparel chain being worth around R$ 1 billion. In the private issue, the shares will sell at R$ 3.08. The paper closed at R$3.62 on Friday.

The Goldfarb family, which controls Marisa with 57.2% of the capital, pledged to inject R$ 89.9 million into the company. The decision, announced on Friday night, was very well received by investors, despite the strong dilution.

At 3 pm, the share was up 14.9%, quoted at R$ 4.16. The market’s view is that the capital increase will even solve the indebtedness problem, which was accentuated during the pandemic — Marisa’s high street stores still suffer from the weaker flow of customers.

In practice, Marisa is already contracting a double capital increase. To convince shareholders, the company will give a subscription bonus that can be exercised between September 15 and November 15, 2022, with which the network will be able to inject another R$250 million into the cash. The exercise price of the bonus was R$3.62 — and will entitle the holder to 0.85 of the share. If Marisa’s shares really recover, the shareholders who join will already be able to profit from the exercise of the bonus.

1 of 1 Marisa: Short-term debt exceeded cash resources at the end of September — Photo: Disclosure Marisa: Short-term debt exceeded cash resources at the end of September — Photo: Disclosure

“Marisa announced a strong capital increase, in the basin of souls. The planner will complain about the dilution. I was already happy that he will solve the debt problem, and even more, that I have money to subscribe. Problem for those who don’t. Fly phoenix “, wrote the manager Luiz Fernando Alves, from Versa, on Twitter.

According to the latest data available at CVM, Marisa was one of the main positions of Versa Long Bias — one of the main funds in the house —, with 13% of the equity allocated to the women’s fashion chain. The manager is the largest shareholder after the Goldfarb family, with more than 5% of the capital.

To Pipeline, the Versa manager argued that Marisa’s capitalization removes a tail risk that could make the company more difficult, especially in an environment of high interest rates. “If it was against the wind, like another pandemic it would have a problem,” he said.

In addition, the capitalization gives resources to modernize the stores — converting to the model that was successfully tested at Shopping Dom Pedro, in Campinas — and to open more units in malls, a type of store that has been showing better results. “Marisa was unable to invest in the expansion, and was spending a lot to pay interest,” said Alves.

With less cash than short-term maturities, Marisa itself recognized that something had to be done — so much so that the company even hired Lazard to evaluate alternatives to improve the capital structure, which could involve MBank — the vertical of group financial services. The sale to Americanas was also discussed.

At Marisa, high heels gave way to the sweatshirt

Back to the club without a queue: ZigPay raises R$ 40 million with Goldfarb and Corona

A month ago, during a conference call with analysts to comment on the third quarter results, Marisa tried to minimize investor concerns. “We don’t see the total volume of net debt as excessively high,” said Adalberto Santos, Marisa’s CFO. In September, short-term debt totaled R$466.3 million and the network had only R$275.4 million in cash.

At the time, the executive said that Marisa had been managing to roll over liabilities with the banks and that MBank has been raising funds with securities distributed by investment platforms. Despite this, the door was wide open to a more structural solution.

“At each meeting of the board of directors, we take adjustment options, evaluating at each moment whether equity or debt options would be more viable. But with the numbers we have, we don’t see any problem,” stressed Santos.

Announcing the private capital increase late on Friday, Marisa acknowledged that the macroeconomic environment is more challenging. “Despite the resumption of economic activity, the recovery has been slower than expected, impacting employment, income, and consumer confidence. Consequently, this diminishes short- and medium-term visibility in terms of demand normalization,” the company wrote. .

Inflation and higher interest rates, which can affect consumers and also Marisa’s financial expenses, were also cited by the company to justify the capital increase. “Given the uncertainty scenario, added to an increase in inflation and interest, new measures are necessary to preserve the financial balance”.