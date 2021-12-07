Mauro: Flamengo awaits what Benfica de Jesus will do in the Champions League – 12/06/2021

Flamengo still doesn’t have a new coach and the fans dream of the return of Jorge Jesus after the Portuguese spent at the club between 2019 and 2020. But for that to happen, the last round week in the qualifying phase of the Champions League could be determinant, since Benfica, the coach’s current club, disputes with Barcelona the passage to the round of 16.

In the Posse de Bola #184 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that in case Benfica stumbles against Dynamo Kiev, on Wednesday (8), or the elimination even with victory, as long as Barcelona manages to beat Bayern in Munich , are the results that may interest the crimson-black fans, and may shorten the current passage of Jorge Jesus in the Encarnados.

“Now that we’re going to start having some news about that because on Wednesday Benfica play Dynamo Kiev for the Champions League and if they win and Barcelona don’t beat Bayern in Germany, then Benfica will qualify. If that happens, Jorge Jesus will follow, everything indicates, in charge of the Portuguese club”, says Mauro Cezar.

“If by chance, he stumbles on Dynamo Kiev at home, then the potato will bake once and for all because in the defeat to Sporting on Friday there were already demonstrations by fans against Jorge Jesus. It’s good to remember that he went back there already. stepping into a minefield, because the fans, in large part, no longer wanted his return. Since he went to work at Sporting, he had the film burned with the Benfica fan, the fans were not at all satisfied with his return.” complete.

The journalist cites the fact that the person responsible for Jorge Jesus’ return to Benfica, the then president of Benfica, Luís Filipe Vieira, resigned as president of the club now managed by Rui Costa and that criticism of the coach continues to grow among Portuguese fans.

“Things have changed at Benfica and the fans largely don’t like him, they didn’t want him back and with the results now, some bad results, evidently that chorus of ‘Out, Jorge Jesus’ grew, became more intense. An eventual stumbling block on Wednesday, I think it will confirm his departure. It is obvious that Flamengo will wait for Wednesday”, says Mauro Cezar.

If Jorge Jesus qualifies and remains at least until the end of the year, they could complicate the return to Flamengo, as another important moment for the coach at Benfica would be in the last week of the year, with Rubro-negro probably not being able to wait. there to define your new command.

“Flamengo will have to make a choice. What do I think will happen? Will wait for Wednesday and if Benfica qualify, Jorge Jesus becomes almost impossible, because he won’t resign, he’ll only leave if to send him away, that’s a decision he’s already taken. He has two games against Porto at the end of the month, on the 23rd for the Portuguese Cup, and on the 30th for the Portuguese Championship,” says Mauro.

“If he takes ‘tamancadas’ from Porto at the Estádio do Dragão, then it will also be bad for him to qualify for the Champions League. However, Flamengo cannot wait on December 30 to make a decision, he has to run with that,” he concludes.

