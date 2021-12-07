Mauro: Leila doesn’t want to pay high salaries to underutilized players – 12/06/2021

Palmeiras opted for veterans Felipe Melo, 38, and Jailson, 40, to leave, both who had a contract only until the end of the current season and who had long spells at the club, winning important titles. For Mauro Cezar, the movement for the athletes’ departure has to do with the arrival of President Leila Pereira to command the administration.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #184, Mauro Cezar says that Leila Pereira, who takes over the presidency on the 15th, is bothered by the payment of high salaries to players who are not so used in the cast and this could be a trend in the administration of the club, which he considers important.

“It seems to me that this is a movement of the management, of the club. Leila Pereira, I don’t think, will want to be paying high salaries to players who are not so well used, I think it happens there too”, says Mauro Cezar.

“With the coach’s agreement for sure, but that I think should change a little. This is information, she is very uncomfortable with the high salaries of players who do not provide technical feedback, who are not as diligent. say this, but this is information”, he completes.

The journalist says that if this is exactly the motivation for the decision to give up the two players, it is an important and professional measure by the new management of the club, even comparing it with what Flamengo did recently with the renewals of veteran players.

“This is extremely important, I even think that if you really take it that way, it’s a professional view of the market. The guy doesn’t play. In this case of Flamengo, for example, Diego Alves, what justifies an early contract renewal? He got hurt again. He’s a great goalkeeper, now, he hasn’t been so regular, so sure, it was a rush to renew his contract. Diego Ribas, the same thing, it’s a discussion that should be now and not before. Filipe Luís, due to the physical issue, he couldn’t play in the Libertadores final, how is he? This had to be discussed now and Flamengo’s big mistake was to renew before”, says Mauro.

“I think that Palmeiras is acting correctly, yes, I just have the impression that this goes a little further and if that’s it, if it’s taken like that, I think it’s correct, I think that’s the relationship. When he’s in high, he doesn’t do it. a nice contract and renews? Then the player becomes a veteran, no longer plays, stays on the bench, he continues with that salary. Is this good for the club? This discussion is part of it,” he concludes.

