MC Gui’s bride publishes possible indirect for pawn

Bia Michele, MC Gui’s fiancee, currently confined in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), published a possible indirect for the pawn. The funkeiro was the target of controversy after the last party, in which he hugged Aline Mineiro and a speech from him seemed to indicate that he had an erection.

“We do everything our whole lives, we donate our entirety, to receive this,” she wrote on her Twitter. “This is life! Ups and downs, loves, disappointments? And everything can work for our best. I choose to be stronger and stronger when life disappoints me.”

“I look at myself and I just see how fucked up and wonderful I am! How much I did, do and always will do everything for the one I love. Nothing is my fault, nothing,” he concluded.

Bia has already been seen without an alliance and mocked herself after making a video in which she extolled MC Gui’s loyalty.

