MC Gui’s bride publishes possible indirect for pawn

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on MC Gui’s bride publishes possible indirect for pawn 4 Views

Bia Michele, MC Gui’s fiancee, currently confined in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), published a possible indirect for the pawn. The funkeiro was the target of controversy after the last party, in which he hugged Aline Mineiro and a speech from him seemed to indicate that he had an erection.

“We do everything our whole lives, we donate our entirety, to receive this,” she wrote on her Twitter. “This is life! Ups and downs, loves, disappointments? And everything can work for our best. I choose to be stronger and stronger when life disappoints me.”

“I look at myself and I just see how fucked up and wonderful I am! How much I did, do and always will do everything for the one I love. Nothing is my fault, nothing,” he concluded.

Bia has already been seen without an alliance and mocked herself after making a video in which she extolled MC Gui’s loyalty.

After Dayane Mello left, who deserves to win the reality show?

0.84%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.22%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.15%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.77%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.39%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

34.47%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

36.65%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.09%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 52505 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Benedict Cumberbatch says he’s worried about film having “too much going on”

Actor was concerned about the development of Doctor Strange Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved