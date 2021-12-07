MC Gui’s fiancée vents after seeing him on the quilt with Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13 – Zoeira

After Victor Igoh announced the end of his engagement to Sthe Matos, who is confined in the “The Farm 13“, a MC Gui’s bride, another participant of the reality, Bia Michelle, also disapproved, on Monday (6), the companion posture, who reportedly participated in a “strange movement” under the quilt with Aline Mineiro.

read more

Pedestrians became the subject, also on Monday, as they were the protagonists of a supposed intimate moment under the blanket in the attraction room. The moment was recorded by the cameras and went viral on social media.

Aline and Mc Gui share the same blanket on the sofa in the living room. #The farm pic.twitter.com/lUnjFUaPG8 — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 6, 2021

After the episode, Bia Michelle, which already had disapproved of the approach of Aline and MC Gui during the last party, used Twitter to send some hints. “We do everything for each other, we donate ourselves fully to receive this”, declared the dancer, without giving details.

“This is life. Ups and downs, loves and disappointments. And everything can be for our best, I choose to be stronger and stronger when life disappoints me”, he continued.

The influencer concludes the series of publications by saying that the attitudes of others say more about them than about itself. “I look at myself and just see how awesome and awesome I am. How much I did, do and always will do everything for those I love. Nothing is my fault, nothing”, he concluded.