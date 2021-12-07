Meet the 10 new astronauts selected by NASA for future missions

A class of 10 new astronaut candidates was selected by NASA to be trained for future US missions. The news was released by the administrator of the space agency, Bill Nelson, this Monday (6), in Houston. This is the first training group in four years.

According to NASA, the 10 new candidates were selected from more than 12,000 applicants for the aerospace program. They will represent the US for the benefit of humanity in space, according to the agency.

The new gang was introduced by Nelson, hailed as the 10 new explorers and members of the Artemis generation. He highlighted that together, the candidates represent the country’s motto and cited the expression pluribus unum which means “among many, one” in Latin.

How will the training be

The 10 candidates will begin their training journey as early as January 2022, when they will present themselves at the Johnson Space Center for a two-year training. Astronaut training will focus on five main categories, they are:

Operation and maintenance of complex International Space Station (ISS) systems;

Spacewalk training;

Development of complex robotics skills;

Safe operation of a T-38 trainer jet;

Domain of Russian language.

When they complete their training, they’ll be assigned to missions that involve research aboard the ISS, launching commercial rockets, as well as manned trips to the moon — with NASA’s Orion spacecraft and the rocket Space Launch System (SLS).

During the event, former space agency deputy astronaut and deputy administrator, Pam Melroy, highlighted that the new crew brings diversity in many ways to NASA’s astronaut corps — she says “one of the highest and most exciting forms of service public”.

Among the more than 12,000 applicants, there were representatives from the 50 US states and the capital, as well as US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

It was the first time that NASA required everyone to have a master’s degree in some area of ​​STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and the selection was made through an online assessment.

Who are the new NASA astronauts

According to NASA, the women and men selected for the new astronaut class represent the diversity of North America and the careers that can lead to a place like this. Are they:

Nichole Ayers: A major in the US Air Force, holds a BA in mathematics and specialization in Russian, in addition to being an excellent combat aviator who led the first female formation of the F-22 aircraft;

Marcos Berríos: also a major in the US Air Force, he has a degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering;

Christina Birch: Graduated in Mathematics, Biochemistry and Biophysics from the University of Arizona, she has a Ph.D. in Biological Engineering from MIT and good experience as a professor at universities;

Deniz Burnham: Lieutenant in the US Navy, he holds a degree in chemical engineering from the University of California and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is an experienced leader in the energy industry;

Luke Delaney: Retired US Marine Corps Major, Mechanical Engineer and Master of Aerospace Engineering. He has extensive experience in combat missions and weapons system integration flights. As a pilot, he accumulates more than 3,700 hours on 48 model ships;

Andre Douglas: Ph.D. in systems engineering, he was a senior member of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory team, where he was involved in NASA’s planetary defense projects and space exploration missions;

Jack Hathaway: Commander of the US Navy, holds a BA in Physics and History. As an aviator, he has extensive fighter experience and was recently chosen as the future executive officer of Strike Fighter Squadron 81. He has over 2,500 hours piloting 30 different ships;

Anil Menon: Lieutenant Colonel of the US Air Force, he was SpaceX’s first flight surgeon — present on the company’s first manned mission, Demo-2. He has also worked as a flight surgeon on several NASA expeditions. As an emergency physician, he serves as training for studies in wild medicine and aerospace;

Christopher Williams: Doctor of Physics from MIT, he is a certified physician from Harvard Medical School. He was also head of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Adaptive Radiation Therapy Program;

Jessica Wittner: Lieutenant Commander of the US Navy, still serves as a naval aviator and test pilot. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in aerospace engineering and is also a graduate of the US Naval Test Pilot School.

With the new class, NASA has reached the milestone of 360 astronauts selected since the Mercury Seven, formed in 1959. of NASA”, concluded the director of Johnson Space, Vanessa Wyche.

