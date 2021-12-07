Mega-Sena de Natal may pay R$ 37 million this Tuesday – News

Mega-Sena can pay R$ 37 million this Tuesday (7), for the 2,435 contest. The draw will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, 750, in São Paulo (SP), with live broadcasting via social networks at Lotteries Caixa no Facebook and channel Box on YouTube.

This week, Mega-Sena will have one more draw. The Christmas Mega Week offers an extra chance to the player, with draws on Tuesday (7), Thursday (9) and Saturday (11).

As this is a contest with a final five, the prize for this first draw has an additional one, as per the rules of the modality.

Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw at lotteries across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to the Internet Banking Caixa for bank customers. The value of a single bet on Mega is R$4.50.

If only one player takes the prize from the main band and invests the entire amount in Savings from the Box, he will receive more than R$167,500 in income in the first month.

If you prefer to invest in a private airline, the amount is enough to buy 12 single-engine planes (jets) for R$3.1 million each.

Mega of the Turn

Games for the Mega da Virada, special contest on the last day of the year, can now be registered. The 13th edition of Mega da Virada has an estimated prize of R$ 350 million, the largest in Lottery history, which does not accumulate.

Bets must be placed with a specific Mega da Virada wheel at any lottery in the country, by Internet Banking, Lotteries Cashier app, in iOS and Android versions, or Lotteries cashier portal.

