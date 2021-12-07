MEI declaration can now be done by Application

The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) must annually submit to DASN-SIMEI, to provide its information to the government and prove that it continues to fulfill the requirements to be MEI.

The Annual Declaration of the Simples Nacional – Individual Microentrepreneur (DASN-SIMEI) is one of the obligations of the Individual Microentrepreneur, this is a mandatory declaration for the MEI. This year the way this declaration will be made has something new.

With the update of the “MEI” application, DASN-SIMEI can now be created by the application itself, making it easier for the Individual Microentrepreneur.

Follow this article to the end and better understand this news!

DASN-SIMEI

It is through DASN-SIMEI that the IRS can verify the regularity of your MEI, through this declaration the IRS will have access to information about your enterprise’s billing and information about hiring an employee (if you do).

The Government also uses the data from this annual declaration to update information on starting a business and to inform itself about entrepreneurship in Brazil.

If the MEI does not submit the DASN-SIMEI, it may be punished with fines, in addition to risking losing benefits, especially Social Security.

So, this declaration must be submitted annually without fail, to avoid losses.

The MEI app

The MEI app can help the Individual Microentrepreneur to perform various services, the purpose of this App is to help the Individual Microentrepreneur to fulfill their obligations.

The “MEI” application is available in app stores for mobile phones with Android or IOS operating system, that is, it is present on Google Play and the App Store.

Some of the services available in the app are as follows:

In addition to these, this app also has other features, and with the recent update now MEI will be able to transmit its annual declaration through the app, making it easier for the entrepreneur.

new app version

DASN-SIMEI brought a new feature this year, with the recent update of the MEI application, the annual MEI declaration can be sent through the App itself.

Version 3.3 of the MEI application brought an important new feature, now MEIs will be able to fill in, transmit and generate the DASN-SIMEI receipt, all through the application.

In addition to these news, the application update also brought the MEI’s “Questions and Answers”, to guide the Individual Microentrepreneur and solve their main doubts more quickly.

Without a doubt, this new update will make life easier for millions of entrepreneurs, bringing guidance and more simplicity in fulfilling obligations.

