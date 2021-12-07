Member forgets to turn off the camera and appears sitting in the bathroom in full session

Federico Döring was filmed sitting in the bathroom and wiping his butt during a congressional vote.

A deputy turned red in the face after an awkward moment during a virtual session in Mexico on November 19. Federico Döring, a member of the PAN (National Action Party), was caught using the toilet, wiping his butt, in the middle of a congressional vote.

The incident took place during the virtual session of the United Commissions on Regulations, Studies and Parliamentary Practices and Administration and Acquisitions of Justice of the Capital Congress.

As shown in the video, the deputy looks at the camera before putting his phone on the ground, while his colleagues vote in the meeting. Apparently forgetting to turn off the camera, he then proceeds to get some toilet paper, gets up and wipes himself off with the paper in front of his colleagues.

Moments after realizing his technical error, the Mexican congressman picks up his phone and leaves the call. Although the incident only lasted a few seconds, the video has since gone viral.