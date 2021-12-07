Men find remains while walking and solve 8-year disappearance

At three different times in recent years, three runners found bones in Centennial Park, Nevada, and referred them to authorities.

Reproduction/ New York Post Christopher Cash disappeared in 2013 in the Carson City region



Three men who don’t know each other helped to solve a missing person case in the U.S which had been going on for eight years. The case took place in Carson City, Nevada, when they found a piece of bone with a metal plate and took pictures. “I took walks with my dogs in 2020 and came across this bone. I thought it was the pet bone of someone who had surgery, mbut I found out that it’s a real human bone and that it helped to solve a missing person case”, said one of those involved in a video of the TikTok. “The gentleman in question disappeared in 2013 and I and two other men found bones and with our help solved the mystery. Now his family has had a little closure and I’m happy for having helped”, he added. The remains are of Christopher Cash, 55, who was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2013. He suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was off medication at the time.

The police searched for a long time, following several tips, but found nothing. The first find was the skull, found on January 29, 2019 in a remote area of ​​Centennial Park, near a mountain. A year later, on November 23, 2020, the TikTok man found the bone with the surgical implant. And on February 27th of this year, other bones were found in the region. Authorities suspect that animals have scattered Cash’s remains over a wide area. The remains were taken to a DNA laboratory in Virginia, which compared the genetic code to Cash’s brother.