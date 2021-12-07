Mercedes F1 claims that information about Verstappen returning the position came only after the crash

Mercedes track engineering director Andrew Shovlin said the FIA ​​radio call informing him that Max Verstappen would hand over the position to Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian GP came only after contact between the two on the track.

In a confused race with red flags, the biggest turning point for the championship dispute occurred on lap 38 in Jeddah, when, after leaving the track and gaining an advantage while defending Hamilton’s lead, Verstappen returned to the illegally won position. .

Verstappen did not move completely to the right, as he would have been correct, and ended up slamming on the brakes (a fact proved by telemetry), taking Hamilton by surprise, and the Brit slammed into the back of the Red Bull car. The confusion was not worse, as the two cars had minor damage and continued in the race.

The Dutchman received a 10 second penalty for the fact, plus another 5 second penalty for cutting a path, but he still finished second as he had a big lead over third place. While Hamilton suffered some damage to the front wing, he managed to win and make the fastest lap of the race.

Explaining the confusion, Shovlin said, “The timing of communication was not good for us.”

“The first call on the radio was Lewis saying he (Verstappen) had just done a ‘brake test’ and just then Michael (Masi, FIA racing director) spoke to Ron (Meadows, sporting director of Mercedes), to say that the Dutchman was being told to return the position.”

“So we didn’t have time to let Lewis know and he wasn’t expecting it, and looking at the video in the car, you can see why Lewis had a problem, as Max was right in the middle of the track that’s almost three cars wide. .”

“Lewis had no way of knowing that Max was going back into position, nor was he going left or right, Max kept very center and braked hard, and Lewis had about 50 bar of braking pressure.”

“The car was at braking limit trying not to hit Max’s back, that’s all he could do.”

“It’s just not where and how anyone would expect another to let them through, and if you’re letting another rider through, we all know how you should do it,” he concluded.