Mexico intensifies patrolling of the Cancun zone for gang violence

MEXICO CITY — In the Riviera Maya region, the jewel in Mexico’s tourism crown, resorts on the Caribbean coast share space with National Guard battalions. Security agents were deployed to cities like Tulum and Cancún by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to ensure the security of foreigners amid the drug war for control of the region.
Read more:Gang shooting leaves two dead and one wounded in Cancun resort; see video
The government fears that the region, in the state of Quintana Roo, will have the same fate as another coastal paradise: the Acapulco resort, refuge for the American elite in the 1950s and 1960s, which was gripped by violence and the drug war. Reports of violence could make the recovery of a sector hard hit by the two-year pandemic but essential for the Mexican economy even more difficult.
In Tulum alone, 65 homicides were registered between January and September, according to The Guardian newspaper — an increase of 80% over the same period last year. In contrast, thousands of people travel to the city each week for yoga retreats, Mayan ruins and internationally renowned parties.
– They [os turistas] they’re relaxing, but they’re in the middle of a war,” a local official told the British newspaper.
According to specialists, there are four cartels vying for control of drug trafficking in the region: the Zetas, Jalisco Nova Geração, Gulf and Sinaloa. They act in concert with smaller gangs and local criminals, a network that security forces have difficulty dismantling.
international news
The escalation has been gaining international news in recent months: on Oct. 20, two tourists were killed, one Indian and one German, and three travelers were injured during a clash between gangs at the La Malquerida restaurant. The incident alone was not enough to scare off the tourists, who were already back in the region once it was no longer a crime scene.
In the same month, masked men with guns blazing stormed the El Pez hotel — the local government claims it was a search and seizure operation, but there are reports of several tourists being robbed. Some of them, says the local press, were expelled by the alleged invaders.
In July, an American firefighter was kidnapped from a resort and murdered. Last month, two people had died and one had been injured after snipers fired from jet skis.
It’s not restricted to Tulum either: Just over a month ago, on November 4, guests at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera resort, about 100 km away, between Cancún and Playa del Carmen, needed shelter after a group with guns blazing. reach the site by boat. His objective was to kill drug dealers from a rival gang, with whom they were fighting the drug point.
In the less touristy state of Zacatecas, in the north-west of the country, 10 bodies were found hanging from a federal highway bridge on 19 November. They had apparently been kidnapped and tortured, before being hanged. Then, according to local press reports, they were shot.
See too:Annual number of immigrants arrested on the US-Mexico border breaks a historic record to reach 1.7 million
Public security
For López Obrador’s government, national security is one of the central challenges: in 2020, the homicide rate in the country was 29 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in the country’s recent history. Last year alone, 4,960 people disappeared on Mexican territory.
When he came to power in 2018, the president promised national reconciliation to end the drug war with social and economic reforms — a commitment called “hugs, not bullets” (abrazos no balazos). He claimed that he would demilitarize the fight against drug trafficking, which has the Mexican Army as its central element: since 2006, soldiers have been on the streets to fight the cartels.
However, that was not what happened: he failed to keep his promise to replace the military with a federal police force specialized in combating drug trafficking and ended up deepening the militarization of public security. In 2019, López Obrador created the National Guard, a new federal force that operates under the Secretary of Defense. This is despite the fact that Mexico already has more than 2,000 different police corps.
Article: Where the US goes wrong about the Caribbean and Central America
In all, around 1,500 members of the National Guard were deployed to the Riviera Maya. The aim is for them to reinforce the municipal police, which deal more directly with the cartels, but operate under precarious conditions: all police officers pay for their own ammunition and two-thirds of them receive less than the minimum wage.
In April, López Obrador even removed all of Tulum’s municipal police officers, amid a series of controversies, with state agents taking control of the city. In March, a Salvadoran refugee, Victoria Esperanza Salazar, was killed while in police custody after an officer kneeled on her back. Days later, recordings of a man being assaulted despite being handcuffed went viral on the internet.
— When the municipal police are rotten, there must be an intervention — said the president, at the time. — It’s not to generalize, because there are good policemen. Not all police are corrupt, violent or torturers.