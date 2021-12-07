Michelle Bolsonaro complains of religious intolerance after repercussion of video in which she speaks ‘tongues’ – Politics

the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro used his official Instagram account to express himself about the repercussion and jokes on the internet about the video in which he appears celebrating the approval of the former justice and AGU minister, André Mendonça, to Federal Court of Justice (STF). In response, Michelle classified the comments she has received as “religious intolerance” and “unloving”.

Along with an image of a headline claiming that Michelle had become “a mockery on the web”, the first lady published a biblical passage: “I will use 1 Corinthians 2:10-14 to respond to religious intolerance and the disaffection of many towards me, for celebrate my brother’s victory in Christ André Mendonça ‘Now the natural man does not understand the things of the spirit of God, because they seem foolish to him, and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned”, he wrote.

In a video that circulates on social media, the first lady enthusiastically celebrates the news about the conquest of the chair in Mendonça, speaks in tongues, says “hallelujah”, “glory to God” and repeats common gestures in Pentecostal services.

André Mendonça was the second nomination for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the STF. The prime minister appointed by the president was Kassio Nunes Marques. Former attorney general of the Union and former justice minister, Mendonça was approved by the Senate with a score of 47 to 32 votes, a result below allies’ expectations, with only six votes more than the minimum necessary.

sign the state for access to more in-depth news and analysis, plus a unique, ad-free app.