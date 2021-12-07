Michelle Bolsonaro reacts to comments about her commemoration of Mendonça’s approval

BRASILIA — The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, wrote on her social networks that the comments on the video in which she appears commemorating André Mendonça’s approval by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) are “religious intolerance”. She used a Bible verse to respond to publications.

Read too: Michelle Bolsonaro, Damares and Evangelical congressmen go to the Senate to celebrate the approval of Mendonça to the STF

“I will use 1 Corinthians 2:10-14, to respond to religious intolerance and the disaffection of many towards me, by celebrating my brother’s victory in Christ André Mendonça. Now the natural man does not understand the things of the spirit of God, because they seem foolish to him; and you cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned,” wrote the First Lady.

Mendonça was judged by the Federal Senate on December 1st to assume a seat in the Supreme Court. The House approved the name indicated by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after more than three months of waiting. The first lady had already commented on the result on her social networks.

Moment when André Mendonça is announced as STF minister

First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Pastors and members of the ministry celebrate the victory of God’s people. All honor and glory be to God pic.twitter.com/zJtLloz5Tb — Dudu Ferreira (@Eduardo34068603) December 3, 2021

Know more:With the arrival of Mendonça to the Supreme Court, evangelicals hope to resume the customs agenda at the Court

“André Mendonça, our brother in Christ and now Minister of the Superior Federal Court. Our God is just and faithful, fulfilled what he promised. God does it his way and no one can stop it. It was God who chose you, my brother. Be strong and brave,” wrote Michele the day after the hearing.

Mendonça is the “terribly evangelical” name that Bolsonaro had promised to bring to the STF.