First lady Michelle Bolsonaro in celebration alongside André Mendonça (Photo: Reproduction)

Michelle Bolsonaro says video jokes are “religious intolerance”

First Lady jumped up and gave “Glory to God” in commemoration of André Mendonça’s approval to the Supreme Court

On a social network, he also called criticism of the celebration “dislike”

THE first lady Michelle Bolsonaro countered the “jokes” he received after viralizing the images in which you celebrate the approval of the name of André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). She classified the repercussions as “religious intolerance” and “disaffection”.

“I will use 1 Corinthians 2:10-14 to respond to the religious intolerance and disaffection of many towards me, by celebrating my brother’s victory in Christ André Mendonça ‘Now the natural man does not understand the things of the spirit of God, because they seem crazy to him; and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned,” he wrote in his Instagam account.

the wife of president Jair Bolsonaro posted an article with the following title: “Michelle Bolsonaro becomes a laughing stock on the web after celebrating Mendonça’s approval”.

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro’s Instagram post (Photo: Reproduction)

André Mendonça is a pastor and was the Union’s attorney general and minister of justice in the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

In the images circulating on the internet, Michelle was at Mendonça’s side when she discovered that the “terribly evangelical” nominee had been approved by the senators.

Visibly moved, she raises her arms, says “Glory to God”, jumps up and down with joy, says “hallelujah”, amends in a strange language and even seems to cry with emotion.

After the approval, the future new Supreme Court minister said that his approval represents “a leap for evangelicals”.

Jokes on social networks said that Michelle Bolsonaro’s reaction actually happened when she discovered the filing of the investigation into the check for R$89,000 that Fabrício Queiroz deposited in her account.

Allies of the president reacted and also called the comments “religious prejudice”.