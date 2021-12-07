Michelle Bolsonaro sees religious intolerance after celebrating Mendonça’s victory – 12/06/2021 – Power

First lady Michelle Bolsonaro called this Monday (6) “religious intolerance” and “unloving” the reactions on social networks to her commemoration of André Mendonça’s approval for the STF (Supreme Court), last week.

In the images that circulated on the internet, Michelle says “Glory to God” and speaks in an unknown language. Pentecostal, she was manifesting “the Holy Spirit,” in the ability to speak other tongues, according to belief.

“I will use 1 Corinthians 2:10-14 to respond to the religious intolerance and disaffection of many towards me, by celebrating my brother’s victory in Christ André Mendonça,” said the first lady in Instagram stories.

“Now the natural man does not understand the things of the spirit of God, because they seem foolish to him; and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned”, says the passage from Corinthians transcribed by her.

On the social network, Michelle responded to a post that said she would have become “a laughing stock on the web” with her celebration.

Michelle followed the senators’ votes alongside Mendonça, defined by President Jair Bolsonaro as “terribly evangelical”. Images from the moment he was approved in the Senate circulated on the internet.

The scene of speaking in foreign tongues is not uncommon among Pentecostals. This denomination emerged in the United States in the late 19th century and makes reference to the feast of Pentecost, when the Holy Spirit would have given the disciples of Christ powers of healing and glossolalia (speaking in tongues).

The New Testament says, “And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit, and began to speak in other tongues, as the Holy Spirit gave them to speak.”

Evangelical leaders have come to the defense of the first lady. Pastor Silas Malafaia, from the Assembly of God Vitória em Cristo, said that there was “debauchery” and “prejudice against the faith”.

“I don’t see these people mocking those who profess their faith in orixás and saints. But they mocked evangelicals,” he said in a video.

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, also offered solidarity on social media to Michelle. “We saw many intolerants and haters who should respect people and especially God. Intolerance comes precisely from those who say they are “tolerant”… Sad.”

Mendonça was approved for the vacancy in the STF after almost five months of waiting. His inauguration will be on the 16th. In the plenary, there were 47 votes in favor and 32 against — the lowest number of votes among all current members of the court.

The former AGU (Attorney General of the Union) encountered resistance especially from the president of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice), Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP).

Such as sheet showed, religious leaders intensified pressure on Alcolumbre to unlock the hearing of Bolsonaro’s second Supreme nominee. They threatened to withdraw support for him in the 2022 election in Amapá.

In the hours before the start of the Senate hearing, Mendonça had an intense schedule alongside evangelicals and even a cult held in his name in the Chamber of Deputies.

Before going to the commission, Mendonça had breakfast with government leaders and ministers at the Palácio da Alvorada, with the presence of the president. Planalto was accused of not getting very involved in the hearing of the “terribly evangelical” nominee.

Meanwhile, parliamentarians made another gesture to the nominee, with a service held at the Evangelical Parliamentary Front in the Chamber of Deputies and a show by Aline Barros, one of the greatest gospel singers in the country.

Before that, on Tuesday night (30), Bolsonaro promoted a dinner at Palácio da Alvorada. The meeting was organized by the Evangelical Parliamentary Front, which, according to reports, asked Bolsonaro to participate and offer the presidential residence.

According to reports, deputies asked Bolsonaro to make a gesture. The agent, in turn, called his ministers, who attended in part. There were nine members of the government. Mendonça considered not going, but in the end, he showed up.

In the history of the IBGE Census, in 1980 Catholics were 89.9% of the Brazilian population, and evangelicals, 6.6%. In the most recent survey, from 2010, the proportion was at 64.6% to 22.2%.

The ex-AGU “terribly evangelical” showed signs of pondering in his hearing in the Senate, which was celebrated by members of the STF and Congress. Privately, they have been cautious about the role he will play when he sits in the country’s main court.

The expectation surrounding the former justice minister’s stance is greater in the political and legal worlds not only because he is a new member of the Supreme Court, but because he can represent the tie-breaking vote on important matters in a cracked court.

On another front, at the Planalto Palace, Mendonça is expected to help improve the government’s dialogue with the Supreme Court. The ex-AGU keeps good traffic with other ministers of the Supreme Court. Dias Toffoli and Alexandre de Moraes also supported his nomination behind the scenes.

Mendonça was considered one of the most considered names in the first echelon of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when he was head of the AGU, but as head of the Ministry of Justice he became involved in controversies, seen as ways to please the president to be the second nominee to the Supreme Court .