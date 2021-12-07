Michelle on Video Jokes: “Religious Intolerance”







First lady Michelle Bolsonaro during ceremony at Planalto Palace 06/03/2020 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

A primeira-dama Michelle Bolsonaro usou sua conta oficial no Twitter nesta segunda-feira (6) para se manifestar a respeito da repercussão e piadas na internet sobre o vídeo em que aparece comemorando a aprovação de André Mendonça ao Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF).

Michelle called the comments on the video “religious intolerance” and “unloving”. With the image of a news item that said she had become “a mockery on the web”, the first lady published a biblical excerpt.

“I will use 1 Corinthians 2:10-14, to respond to religious intolerance and the disaffection of many towards me, by celebrating my brother’s victory in Christ André Mendonça. Now the natural man does not understand the things of the spirit of God, because they seem foolish to him; and he cannot understand them, because they are spiritually discerned.”

In a video that circulates on social networks, Michelle jumps for joy, ‘speaks in tongues’ – a behavior that some Pentecostal doctrines attribute to the presence of the Holy Spirit –, as well as saying “thanks to God” and “hallelujah” when celebrating the Sabbath result .

See the video: