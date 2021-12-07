”micron could be a Christmas gift,’ says future German health minister | Health

reproduction ”micron could be a Christmas gift,’ says future German health minister

Germany’s future health minister, epidemiologist Karl Lauterbach, said the “Ômicron could be a Christmas gift” variant and hasten the end of the pandemic.

The expert believes that the 32 mutations identified in the Spike protein — used by the virus to enter human cells — could mean that the new strain is optimized to infect people, rather than killing.

He added that this move is in line with the evolution of most respiratory viruses and it is good that the coronavirus has reached that point.

Since it was first identified in South Africa in November of this year, there have been no reports that Ômicron has caused the severe form of Covid-19 or death in patients who have been diagnosed with it. Those who were infected by the new variant, so far, have had mild symptoms, without the need for hospitalization.

Anthony Fauci, senior adviser to US President Joe Biden, said early signs of the severity of the Ômicron variant are “somewhat encouraging” and that “it can’t be said that (the variant) has a high degree of severity.” even though it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions.

The 50 mutations found in Ômicron, most of which are in the Spike protein, frightened the World Health Organization (WHO) — which classified it as a variant of concern, the highest level of alert — and countries around the world, which restricted flights from the south of the African continent.

There are still not enough studies to prove whether Ômicron is able or not to resist the antibodies produced by vaccines. However, there are reports of vaccinated patients who have contracted Covid-19 caused by the new variant.

According to WHO, everything indicates that Ômicron is more transmissible than other variants, including Delta, but this is not yet defined. South Africa reported an increase in testing positive for Covid-19 in areas where the variant is circulating. Epidemiological studies are underway to understand whether the increase in cases was caused by the new strain or by other factors.

Preliminary evidence suggests that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Ômicron (ie, people who have already had Covid-19 may be more easily reinfected with the new strain) compared to other worrying variants. However, for now, the information is limited.