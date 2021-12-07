Mila Moreira’s body will be cremated this Tuesday | Rio de Janeiro



Mila Moreira’s body will be cremated at the Memorial do Carmo, in Rio – Reproduction

Published 12/07/2021 08:16

Rio – The body of actress Mila Moreira will be cremated at the Memorial do Carmo, in the Port Zone, this Tuesday. The wake is scheduled for 10:00 am, at the same location. Mila Moreira died at the age of 75, on Monday morning. She was hospitalized at Copa Star Hospital, in the South Zone, and the cause of death was not disclosed.

Marilda Alves Moreira da Silva, Mila Moreira, started her artistic career as a model at 14 years old. The veteran also participated in numerous soap operas on TV Globo, such as “Plumas e Paetês” and “Marrom Glacê”. Throughout her entire career, Mila has been in around 30 soap operas and miniseries.

“At the time, it wasn’t common to have a model doing television, so of course, initially, there was a prejudice. Everyone was waiting to get their shit together. The crooked eyes were more because of being an out-of-class person. like today, people still think you’re stealing other people’s work. You study to be an actress and someone who just because she’s cute and fashionable becomes an actress,” Mila Moreira told “Video Show” about her debut in ” Brown Glace”, in 1979.