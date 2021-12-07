Mila Moreira’s friend Lilia Cabral reveals cause of death of actress – Famous

reproduce
Lilia Cabral and Mila Moreira (photo: Reproduction/Assembly)

This Monday (06/12), the death of the actress and model


Mila Moreira

took friends and admirers by surprise. Faced with the sad news, several artists manifested themselves on social media about the loss.

Llia Cabral

she vented about the death of her friend, who was 75 years old. According to Lily, she would have been the victim of a sudden illness. Fur

Instagram

, the actress published a text lamenting the death and saying she was in shock.

“I can’t believe it. Sad day today, sad day for many friends, because Mila was adored by so many! I’m in shock, and devastated,” he said. So Llia even told him that Mila was fine. “She was not sick, and a sudden illness took over this beautiful woman who was an example and inspiration for many women,” he said.

“Dear Mila, you know how much I like you, I will continue to love you, remembering many fun moments, remembering all the advice and teachings. Dear Mila, know that you will be sorely missed. I leave my affection to the family and friends. Thank you Mila for everything,” he completed the text.

According to

The globe

, she was hospitalized at CopaStar Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, which confirmed the artist’s death. The cause of death has yet to be released. Mila spent the last weekend with close friends in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro and felt sick from Saturday to Sunday.

Mila died in hospital CopaStar, in Rio de Janeiro. It will be cremated next Tuesday (12/07) at the Memorial do Carmo cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro. Before, there will be a wake for the actress’ family and friends.

