Mileide Mihaile’s family comes out in defense of the peoa after attacks on pension: ”Machista attitude”

the family of Mileide Mihaile (32) decided to comment on the attacks that the peoa is suffering in ‘The Farm 13’! The decision came after Solange Gomes (47) commented again on the pension of yhudy (11), son of the influencer with the singer wesley naughty (33).

Through a note, they talked about child support and told how Mileide takes care of that part. According to the family, all comments relating to the subject were extremely sexist.

“The family of influencer and businesswoman Mileide Mihaile, current participant of the reality show “The Farm”, comes to the public to pronounce on a wave of unfounded and macho-oriented comments made by participant Solange Gomes and former participant Dayane Mello, among the last Friday and this Sunday (05/12), referring to child support and Mileide’s involvement with the father of her son, Wesley Oliveira da Silva, nationally known as the singer Wesley Safadão”, started.

About the pension, they said: “On matters related to alimony, it is important to emphasize that it is not a whim or a way to get rich, it is a right provided for and granted by law! Questioning the credibility of the destination of the financial amount in question is a sexist attitude that calls into question the very reason for the existence of civil law. All money received has always been and will continue to be destined exclusively for Mileide’s son, little Yhudy, eleven years old. The amount, once deposited, is directed to a savings account which will be released to Yhudy as soon as he turns 18.”

The team also speaks on social media and shares conversations with pedestrians

Through social media, the influencer’s team also spoke up and posted a conversation between the influencer and Aline Mineiro (30), Rich Melquiades (30) and Marina Ferrari (37).

In the caption they wrote: “Yesterday, during an activity at the headquarters, Solange raised the board’s agenda again. Anyone who accompanies Mileide, knows how much she struggles daily out here to conquer hers, she is the one who supports her house, her travels, without needing No one. Who is a single mother, understand. She reaffirms that her greatest honor will be when Yhudy comes of age and she hands over her future to him and also says she worries that her son’s father’s family is being attacked out here by account of these comments inside. Mileide always with her resilience and sincerity. It is this human being that we want to see in people’s evolution, especially this wonderful maternal side: “I only came from the moment my son understood and it gave me everything strength (…) The only thing I didn’t want to happen was for people to take the peace of my son’s father’s family! (…) If it’s to earn 1.5M without having peace, I don’t want it!” Mila, we love you and we are so proud of the woman, mother and daughter you are.”

